Woman banned from Brighton stadium after antisemitic outburst

A woman has been banned indefinitely from Brighton and Hove’s Albion’s stadium after making an antisemitic comment directed at a Jewish couple during a Premier League match.

Sharon Hales, 55, was convicted earlier this month of religiously aggravated harassment following the incident, which occurred during Brighton’s home game against Fulham on 29 October 2023.

According to Sussex Police, Hales was in a hospitality lounge at the Amex Stadium in Falmer when she approached staff and gestured toward a couple dining nearby, making a clearly antisemitic remark. Officers arrived to find her intoxicated and still using abusive language.

She was found guilty at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 13 May 2025 and fined £120, with an additional £650 in court costs and a £96 victim surcharge. A three-year Football Banning order was imposed, prohibiting her from attending professional football matches in the UK or abroad.

Brighton and Hove Albion separately confirmed it had issued Hales an indefinite club ban, describing her conduct as unacceptable. “In line with our zero-tolerance approach to xenophobia, the individual will also be subject to an indefinite ban from the club,” a spokesperson said.

Sussex Police’s dedicated football officer, PC Gregg Marshall, added: “This was a shocking case. Hales’ antisemitic language has no place in football or in society.”

The club thanked police for their handling of the case and reiterated its commitment to an inclusive match-day environment.