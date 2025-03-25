Woman denies terror charges over alleged pro-Hamas remarks
21-year-old student appears in court accused of praising the 7 October Hamas attacks
A 21-year-old woman has appeared in court accused of expressing support for Hamas and “celebrating” the 7 October massacre in Israel.
Sarah Cotte, from Camden in north London, is alleged to have delivered a speech at the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), just two days after Hamas terrorists stormed into southern Israel, killing approximately 1,200 people, the majority civilians, and abducting 251 others.
Prosecutors told Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday that Cotte gave a public address on 9 October which “endorsed and celebrated” the atrocities. The Metropolitan Police said the speech was recorded and later shared on X.
Cotte is also accused of expressing support for Hamas in a WhatsApp group chat.
She was arrested by police on 30 January and formally charged on 4 March with two counts of expressing support for a proscribed organisation under the Terrorism Act.
Cotte pleaded not guilty to both charges and was granted conditional bail. District Judge John Zani ordered the case to be sent to the Old Bailey for a hearing on 11 April.
A group of protesters gathered outside the court waving Palestinian flags and calling for the charges to be dropped.
