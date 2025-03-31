World Jewish Relief launches emergency appeal for Myanmar earthquake victims
UK Jewish charity launches urgent appeal after Myanmar earthquake kills thousands and leaves millions in desperate need of aid
World Jewish Relief has launched an urgent emergency appeal in response to the devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on 28 March, leaving thousands dead and millions in desperate need of assistance.
The earthquake has caused widespread destruction, compounding an already critical humanitarian situation. Nearly 20 million people were in need of aid even before the quake hit, according to the charity.
In partnership with local NGO Swanyee, which has over six years of experience working in Myanmar, World Jewish Relief is delivering immediate assistance to the worst-affected areas. The response includes cash and voucher support for shelter, hygiene kits with clean water and purification tablets, food parcels, blankets, and first aid supplies.
“Our response is focused on immediate relief and support, ensuring that we reach those in greatest need as quickly as possible,” said Paul Anticoni, Chief Executive of World Jewish Relief. “In times of crisis, it is our responsibility as a community to extend our hands and hearts to those suffering, regardless of nationality or faith.”
Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg added: “While supporting Jewish communities in need across the globe, World Jewish Relief upholds the Jewish value of ‘every human life created in God’s image’ by offering a compassionate and swift response wherever people suffer disaster, across all borders of nationality and faith.”
The appeal has received the backing of the UK’s leading Jewish communal organisations. Donations can be made via worldjewishrelief.org/myanmar or by calling 0208 736 1250.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.