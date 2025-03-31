World Jewish Relief launches emergency appeal for Myanmar earthquake victims

World Jewish Relief has launched an urgent emergency appeal in response to the devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on 28 March, leaving thousands dead and millions in desperate need of assistance.

The earthquake has caused widespread destruction, compounding an already critical humanitarian situation. Nearly 20 million people were in need of aid even before the quake hit, according to the charity.

In partnership with local NGO Swanyee, which has over six years of experience working in Myanmar, World Jewish Relief is delivering immediate assistance to the worst-affected areas. The response includes cash and voucher support for shelter, hygiene kits with clean water and purification tablets, food parcels, blankets, and first aid supplies.

“Our response is focused on immediate relief and support, ensuring that we reach those in greatest need as quickly as possible,” said Paul Anticoni, Chief Executive of World Jewish Relief. “In times of crisis, it is our responsibility as a community to extend our hands and hearts to those suffering, regardless of nationality or faith.”

Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg added: “While supporting Jewish communities in need across the globe, World Jewish Relief upholds the Jewish value of ‘every human life created in God’s image’ by offering a compassionate and swift response wherever people suffer disaster, across all borders of nationality and faith.”

The appeal has received the backing of the UK’s leading Jewish communal organisations. Donations can be made via worldjewishrelief.org/myanmar or by calling 0208 736 1250.