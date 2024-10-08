World’s Jewish population now almost 16 million, says Jewish Agency
Research finds an annual increase of 100,000, with 7.3 million living in Israel, 313,000 in the UK, 438,500 in France, 117,000 in Australia and 10,000 in Panama
There are 15.8 million Jews in the world, according to data published by the Jewish Agency for Israel, an increase of about 100,000 compared to 15.7 million last year.
The figures, based on demographic research by Prof. Sergio Della Pergola from the Hebrew University, represent an overall increase of just over 6%.
7.3 million Jews live in Israel, compared to 7.2 million at the beginning of 2023, while 8.5 million Jews live outside of Israel, including 6.3 million in the United States and 2.2 million in other countries.
Chairman of The Jewish Agency Maj. Gen Doron Almog said: “The existential relationship between the Jewish communities around the world and the State of Israel has strengthened in the past year. We are witnessing unprecedented support that provides us the strength and hope to carry on.
“The difficult war that was imposed on us, alongside the struggle of Jews around the world against rising antisemitism, emphasises the shared destiny and the mission of The Jewish Agency — to be a living bridge between global Jewry and the State of Israel, to be the home for all Jews from around the world — from all denominations and sectors.”
The Jewish population estimates for Russia and Ukraine were adjusted for the significant immigration that followed the war there.
The data in the study refers to people who identify as Jews and/or sons and daughters of at least one Jewish parent, and who are not members of another religion.
The core Jewish population by country, in countries with a total of at least 10,000 Jews, as of January 2024 is as follows: France 438,500; Canada 400,000; Great Britain 313,000; Argentina 170,000; Germany 125,000; Russia 123,000; Australia 117,000; Brazil 90,300; South Africa 49,500; Hungary 45,000; Mexico 41,000; Holland 35,000; Ukraine 32,000; Belgium 29,000; Italy 26,800; Switzerland 20,500; Uruguay 16,100; Chile 15,500; Turkey 15,000; Sweden 14,900; Spain 13,000; Austria 10,300 and Panama 10,000.
