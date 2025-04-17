X says Kanye West’s Hitler ‘GOAT’ post did not break safety rules

X has said a post by Kanye West showing a photograph of Adolf Hitler alongside the GOAT emoji does not violate its safety policies, despite widespread backlash and accusations of antisemitism.

The post, shared last week on West’s official account, featured a black-and-white portrait of Hitler with the emoji commonly used to mean “Greatest of All Time”. It was viewed more than 1.7 million times and sparked renewed outrage over the rapper’s history of inflammatory statements.

In a statement to the Jewish News, X said, “After reviewing the available information, we want to let you know Kanye West hasn’t broken our safety policies.”

The platform’s rules prohibit content that threatens or promotes violence, encourages harassment, or targets people based on protected characteristics, including religion.

West, who now goes by “Ye”, was previously banned from the platform in 2022 after praising Hitler in interviews. His account was reinstated in 2023 following a shift in moderation policies under Elon Musk.

The post has since been deleted by West.