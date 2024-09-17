Yael and Lauder Foundations partner to support Jewish education across Europe
'Project of the century': philanthropists will invest £11.8 million to renovate and expand 100-year old Jewish school in Rome
Two renowned Jewish philanthropic foundations have partnered up in an historic endeavour to remodel the Jewish educational landscape across Europe.
Uri Poliavich, founder of the Yael Foundation, and Ronald Lauder, president of the Ronald S. Lauder Foundation, have agreed to work together to revitalise Jewish education with philanthropic gifts expected to total millions of pounds.
Together, they will support the renovation and expansion of a prominent Jewish school in Rome, the 100-year-old Scuole Ebraiche di Roma, contributing nearly £12 million towards the £21 million total investment goal.
Ronald Lauder, whose foundation has been supporting the school for many years, said: “I have been waiting decades to partner with people like Uri and Yael, and this partnership represents the best news for Jewish schools in Europe over the past 20 years.
“As an organisation deeply committed to advancing Jewish day schools across Europe, we believe this renovation is the project of a century, and are incredibly honored to be part of it.”
The Jewish school in Rome, which has around 1,000 students, has faced significant challenges, including limited space and outdated facilities. The philanthropic investment will ensure students have access to a larger, more secure, modern, and conducive learning environment.
Uri Poliavich, who founded the Yael Foundation with his wife Yael Poliavich said: “We established Yael Foundation out of a deep passion for providing access to high-quality Jewish education and making it universally accessible for children all over the world.
“Growing up in an area that lacked such educational opportunities, I feel personally compelled to ensure Jewish children have access to exceptional Jewish learning. Together with our partner, the Lauder Foundation, this project represents just one of the many we’re going to embark on to support Jewish education across Europe.”
He added: “We both feel that this partnership is especially vital as parents and children are seeking out Jewish educational alternatives due to rising antisemitism. Jewish schools need to become centres of excellence, competing with the best non-Jewish schools in their countries or regions, to attract students who will become tomorrow’s Jewish leaders.”
Victor Fadlun, President of the Jewish Community of Rome, said: “We successfully engaged and convinced two of the largest Jewish philanthropic foundations globally to invest significantly—formalising their contribution at £11.8 million—for the enhancement of school buildings in Rome. This initiative represents growth and hope for our entire community.”
Poliavich and Lauder have already potentially identified a few more projects involving the building of new Jewish schools in locations where none had previously existed and expanding existing prominent Jewish educational institutions in Europe.
- Founded by Uri and Yael Poliavich in 2020, the Yael Foundation is a leading philanthropic initiative currently working in 35 countries impacting 13,000 Jewish students
- Founded in 1987, the Ronald S. Lauder Foundation has reached tens of thousands of Jewish children across Europe, with flagship projects in capital cities including Athens, Berlin, Budapest, Prague, Rome, Sofia and Vienna
