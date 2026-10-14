Yavneh teacher wins prestigious Global Jewish Educators award in Jerusalem

The Head of Year 7 at Yavneh College in Borehamwood was among the eight recipients formally honoured at the inaugural Global Jewish Teacher Awards in Jerusalem this week.

Dina Jacobson, a member of the school’s Jewish Studies department, is the only winner from the UK, and topped the England & Europe category.

The awards, presented on Monday 12 October during the Global Jewish Educator Conference, organised by the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism through UnitEd, are given to exceptional Jewish day schoolteachers, and chosen from more than 200 nominations from around the world.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The other seven recipients were Rabbi Zvi Lew of the United States; Tal Kattan of South Africa; Meir Bunytow of Mexico; Anat Kampf of the United States; Raquel Hakim of Argentina; Marina Grushevskaya of Russia; and Rahel Israeloevitch of France.

Jacobson has said: “My hope is that, beyond the knowledge gained in the classroom, my students leave with a genuine love of Judaism and a positive, enduring connection to this important part of their identity.”

All winners receive a $2,500 (£1885) grant from the Mayberg Foundation.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog, in attendance alongside Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli, said: “Your role as educators is not only to see what is good and positive or beautiful. It is also to see the unique contours and needs of the present, and identify with clarity what needs attention.”

He added: “Our continuity hinges on our ability to know one another and feel responsible for one another. Without an architecture of belonging, we are lost.”

Expressing his delight, Yavneh College headteacher Spencer Lewis told Jewish News: “The awards were given to only 8 teachers from Jewish communities around the world in recognition of their outstanding work in Jewish schools and communities.

“Mrs Jacobson has taught Jewish Studies at Yavneh College for 20 years, since its inception and has influenced hundreds of young people to be proud of and active in their Jewish lives. She has shown passion and empathy, and we are incredibly proud of her.”

The conference brought around 250 educators, headteachers and educational leaders from Jewish communities around the world to Israel, where they were joined by 100 Israeli educators in cooperation with the Ministry of Education.

The Global Jewish Teacher Award is a joint initiative of the ministry, UnitEd, The Jerusalem Post, the World Zionist Organization, Herzog College and the Mayberg Foundation.