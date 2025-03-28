Youth activists arrested over plan to ‘shut down’ London in anti-Israel campaign
Activists arrested at London meeting over Youth Demand campaign targeting UK-Israel trade and accusing government of genocide
Six members of the protest group Youth Demand have been arrested at a meeting in Westminster over plans to “shut down London” next month, in a campaign that accuses the UK government of facilitating genocide in Gaza and demands a complete halt to trade with Israel.
The Metropolitan Police said the individuals were detained on suspicion of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance after officers raided a welcome talk at the Quaker Meeting House at 7.30pm on Thursday.
The group, which describes itself as a “new youth resistance campaign fighting for an end to genocide”, claimed more than 30 officers were involved in the raid and said the arrests showed that “police repression has reached a new level”.
A Met spokesperson said: “Youth Demand have stated an intention to ‘shut down’ London over the month of April using tactics including ‘swarming’ and roadblocks.
“While we absolutely recognise the importance of the right to protest, we have a responsibility to intervene to prevent activity that crosses the line from protest into serious disruption and other criminality.
“On Thursday, officers raided a Youth Demand planning meeting where those in attendance were plotting their April action.
“Six people were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance.”
The force confirmed that a number of houses were also raided on Thursday and Friday as part of the same operation.
Youth Demand said the meeting was intended to be “an opportunity to share plans for non-violence civil resistance actions” and alleged that one of those arrested is a journalist.
The group has made anti-Israel demands central to its messaging, calling for the UK government to cut all trade with Israel and accusing it of enabling genocide. It also wants the state to raise money from “the super-rich and fossil fuel elite” to pay damages for the effects of fossil fuel burning.
A Youth Demand spokesperson said: “It’s clear that the government sees Youth Demand as a threat. They know that we are right.
“The government is facilitating genocide. Thousands of us are horrified.
“We will not be silenced. Young people all over the country are coming together to shut London down day after day throughout April.”
The group’s tactics have previously drawn criticism, including from within the Jewish community. In April last year, three activists hung a banner and laid rows of children’s shoes outside the home of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Lenorah Ward, 21, Zosia Lewis, 23, and Daniel Formentin, 24, were each handed suspended prison sentences over the stunt.
More arrests followed in July when Youth Demand announced plans to disrupt the State Opening of Parliament.
Despite the latest police intervention, the group is promoting another “welcome talk” in Brighton on Monday evening.
