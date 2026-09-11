Zack Polanski named Green candidate for Starmer’s London seat

The Greens have officially picked party leader Zack Polanski as their candidate to challenge Labour in the Holborn and St Pancras seat vacated by Sir Keir Starmer.

Green Party MP Hannah Spencer, who won the by-election in Gorton and Denton earlier this year, declared him the candidate at an event in London, saying local party members “overwhelmingly” chose London Assembly member Mr Polanski.

Mr Polanski had faced a challenge from local councillor Hamza Chowdhury to secure the nomination.

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The Green leader said he was confident “but not complacent” about his chances and that he thought voters would “struggle to get excited about another Labour MP”.

The by-election could provide an early test of Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s popularity with the public.

The Greens are likely to pose the greatest threat to Labour in the contest, but there is also much at stake for Mr Polanski’s party.

Support for the Greens surged in his first year as leader, but the party’s national polling has dipped since Mr Burnham replaced Sir Keir in Downing Street.

Speaking afterwards to the Press Association, he dismissed weaker polling and said if he had been told a year ago of where the Greens were now, “I would have bitten your hand off”.

He suggested the new prime minister’s “hand-waving” on what action to take over failing water companies could harm Labour’s chances.

“What we’re finding on the doorsteps in Holborn and St Pancras is people really care about the kind of issues I’m talking about: housing costs, making sure that we’re standing up for renters or standing up for leaseholders, making sure we’re nationalising Thames Water.

“People won’t put up with Andy Burnham’s kind of hand-waving around public control. What we need is full public ownership.”

He also pointed to the uncertainty over the Jackdaw gas field off the coast of Aberdeen, which reports have suggested the Government is set to approve.

“This is a constituency that cares even more than the average about tackling the climate crisis and the fact that this prime minister could be announcing new drilling for oil and gas in Jackdaw during this election, or delaying it until after the election if he doesn’t refuse to rule it out, that’s really outraging people.”

He said he believed people would see that voting Green would be a message that they do not want “another Labour MP in this area, that will just add to Andy Burnham’s huge majority”, but instead a “Green voice who will speak for the people of Holborn and St Pancras and hold the government to account in constructive ways.”

Mr Polanski will take on Labour’s Sagal Abdi-Wali at the October 8 contest, triggered by former prime minister Sir Keir’s departure from Parliament.

Labour has held the Holborn and St Pancras seat continuously since it was created in 1983, but voters there have moved towards Green and independent candidates in recent years.

Ms Abdi-Wali, who has led Camden Council since May this year and been a councillor for Camden Square since 2022, will seek to retain the seat for Labour.Mr Burnham visited the constituency on Thursday to support Ms Abdi-Wali on her first day of campaigning, she said in an X post.

Only two Labour MPs have ever represented Holborn and St Pancras: former health secretary Frank Dobson, from 1983 to 2015, then Sir Keir.