‘Zionist’s Control Labour’ protest greets attendees to Liverpool Party conference

A group of pro-Palestine activists are staging a provocative demonstration directly outside the entrance to the Labour Party conference , drawing sharp criticism from some delegates and attendees.

On Saturday, and again on Sunday, the protestors brandished incendiary placards, including one depicting a blood-drenched Star of David alongside the slogan “Zionists Control The Labour Party,” and urged conference-goers to “use the G word for genocide.”

The protest, involving around two dozen activists, was held just outside the event’s security cordon at the Albert Dock venue in Liverpool.

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Police officers present appeared to deem the demonstration lawful, allowing it to continue uninterrupted.

As the protest took place on private property beyond the official conference perimeter, Labour Party officials said they were powerless to intervene.

Several complaints have reportedly been lodged by delegates regarding the inflammatory nature and prominent location of the protest.

One police officer, responding to concerns from a senior Jewish Labour figure, acknowledged: “You are not the first one to complain about these people.” Police also confirmed receiving complaints about the placards featuring the Star of David with dripping blood and the contentious wording.

One Jewish Labour delegate stated he would file a formal complaint with Albert Dock Liverpool, which owns the property where the protest occurred.

A sign displayed outside the venue emphasized that “all areas of Albert Dock, including the roads and footpaths, are private property.”

When Jewish News asked one activist why he was experienced enough to describe the situation in Gaza as a genocide and urge all attending the conference to “use the G word” he said “my eyes are enough for me to make that conclusion.”

Ahead of the conference, some party members expressed fears that Andy Burnham’s leadership might signal a resurgence of hardline pro-Palestine activism, reminiscent of the Jeremy Corbyn era.

However, the conference programme did not include additional Palestine-focused fringe events this year. The Palestine Solidarity Campaign and Labour Friends of Palestine and the Middle East held their usual official fringe events.

Labour officials also moved to prevent the more controversial Friends of Al Asqa group—previously accused of pro-Hamas sympathies, which the group denies—from holding an event under the official conference banner.

Nonetheless, Friends of Al Asqa planned to proceed with their meeting independently, without formal Labour affiliation.