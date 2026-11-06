1,000 Diaspora Jews urge Israeli opposition to oust Netanyahu within hours of letter launch

More than 1,000 Jews from around the world, including prominent British Jewish leaders and former politicians, have signed an open letter urging Israeli opposition parties to unite and form a new government that includes Arab representatives.

The appeal, organised by The London Initiative (TLI), calls on six political leaders, including former prime minister Naftali Bennett, to work together to replace Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and repair Israel’s strained relationship with Diaspora Jewry.

Signatories from at least 15 countries include former foreign secretary Sir Malcolm Rifkind, former UK ambassador to Israel Matthew Gould, UJIA president Sir Trevor Chinn and philanthropist Dame Vivien Duffield.

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Also backing the appeal are Birthright Israel co-founder Charles Bronfman, former Middle East peace envoy Lord Levy and senior British rabbis Jonathan Wittenberg, Charley Baginsky and Jeremy Gordon.

The letter, made public on Thursday, warns that Israel’s democracy, security and international standing have suffered serious damage under Netanyahu’s leadership.

Addressed to Bennett, Gadi Eisenkot, Yair Golan, Avigdor Liberman, Mansour Abbas and Yousef Jabareen, it urges politicians from across Israel’s political divide to agree on a shared programme for change.

Its central demand is that Arab parties should be welcomed into a future governing coalition rather than excluded from political power.

Among those supporting the campaign are Sharone Lifschitz, whose father Oded was murdered in Hamas captivity after being abducted on 7 October, and Magen Inon, whose parents were killed in their home during the attacks.

The signatories argue that the consequences of Israel’s political decisions extend far beyond its borders, affecting Jewish communities worldwide.

“Events since 7 October have emphasised how everything that impacts Israel profoundly impacts Jews around the world and vice versa,” the letter states.

It accuses the outgoing government of causing lasting harm to Israel’s democracy, society and security, while damaging relations with key allies, including the United States.

“Together, these processes pose an existential danger to all our futures,” it warns.

Sir Mick Davis, former Conservative Party chief executive and co-founder of TLI, said: “The outgoing government delivered less security, a more divided society and an Israel more isolated than it has ever been.”

He added: “We need to see real leadership to make sure the opportunity isn’t wasted and Diaspora Jews have a right to speak up and speak out and make themselves heard.”

The appeal sets out five priorities for a future government, including protecting democratic institutions, ensuring equal rights for all Israeli citizens and renewing efforts to achieve peace with the Palestinians.

It also calls for closer cooperation between Israel and Jewish communities abroad.

The letter is particularly critical of attempts to exclude Arab politicians from government, arguing that such policies harm Jewish communities overseas as well as Israel itself.

The signatories also reject the idea of another broad unity government that fails to address fundamental political differences.

“A so-called ‘Unity Government’ that papers over fundamental disagreements over the future will not be able to govern effectively and lead the changes that Israel and the Diaspora need,” they argue.

Organisers say the letter will be sent next week to the leaders of the six parties, which together won 67 seats in Israel’s election.

TLI previously organised an appeal to Israeli President Isaac Herzog over Jewish extremist violence in the West Bank, attracting more than 4,000 signatures and receiving a supportive public response from the president.

The campaign remains open for further signatures, although TLI says the letter does not necessarily represent the views of all its members and subscribers.