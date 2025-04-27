101-year-old Holocaust survivor stars in national VE Day campaign
Henny Franks hailed as part of the 'Greatest Generation' in iconic Piccadilly Circus showcase
A 101-year-old Holocaust survivor is one of seven veterans whose service is being celebrated in a campaign from the Ministry of Defence (MOD).
To mark the 80th anniversary of victory in Europe (VE) Day on 8 May, a carousel of life lessons from the ‘Greatest Generation’ second World War veterans was beamed on to the iconic giant screens at Piccadilly Circus, featuring a portrait of Henny Franks, It is hoped that this will be displayed again close to VE Day.
Elaborating on her own life lesson, Henny said: “Everyone’s so good to me. People are so nice, and I always say that if you’re nice that’s how people will be to you.”
She adds: “I love England very much. I was proud to be in the Army. I was the lucky one and I want people to know that Jewish people did their bit to fight back.”
Veterans also included in the MOD campaign include Ken Benbow, whose advice is “treat others how you want to be treated”, Marie Scott, whose campaign message is “try to think the best of people” and Stanley Scott who says “loved ones keep you going.”
Henny, who turns 102 on 27 June, is a member of Jewish Care’s Holocaust Survivors’ Centre. On her centenary birthday, she finally received her war medal 1939-45, and the HM Armed Forces Veteran Badge medal thanks to AJEX, the Association of Ex-Servicemen and Women, as part of their ongoing Medals Campaign to ensure all Jewish veterans receive the honours they deserve.
Talking about the contribution that Jewish veterans have made to this country, Jewish Care chief executive, Daniel Carmel-Brown, said: “It is the source of much pride for Henny that she has been recognised by the government in this VE Day campaign.
“As we mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, we are grateful for the courage, sacrifice, and resilience of the generation who brought peace to Europe.”
Dan Fox, national chair of AJEX said, “It has never been more important for us all to remember what veterans went through and to take pride in what they did. It was an honour to help ensure Henny had the medals she deserved.
“And for anyone who is also missing medals or thinks a family member past or present might be, please get in touch. I look forward together with AJEX and the community in marking VE Day to remember the courage of those who fought for our freedom”.
Born in Cologne, Germany, to Polish-Jewish parents, Henny was just 15 years old when she arrived in the UK as a refugee on the Kindertransport in 1939, with her brother and sister.
On Sunday, 11 May, AJEX will hold a service of commemoration and thanksgiving at Bevis Marks Synagogue in partnership with the S&P Sephardi Community and The Royal Army Chaplains’ Department Jewish Chaplaincy to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE day.
- For more information about the ceremony, contact AJEX on 020 8202 2323. For support, or information about Jewish Care’s Holocaust Survivors’ Centre, visit jewishcare.org/hsc or call 020 8922 2222.
