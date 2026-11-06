12.5% of Irish medical prescriptions at risk after consultants group votes to boycott TEVA

The Irish Hospital Consultants Association has voted to support a boycott of the Israeli company which provides the medicines used in 12.5% of proscriptions in Ireland, and to back clinicians who refuse to prescribe such products to patients on ethical grounds.

As reported by the Irish Examiner, the motion, which was passed by the IHCA this week, called for doctors to avoid giving Teva branded medicines to patients “where clinically appropriate and equivalent alternatives are available”, and that members should not face disciplinary action for acting “in good faith”.

The doctor who proposed the motion described having treated Gazan patients who had been badly injured or lost family members, and said that “to then contemplate that products I prescribe or administer could, even indirectly, contribute to further bombardments is unconscionable.”

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Teva Pharmaceuticals is one of Israel’s largest companies, and the world’s largest manufacturer of generic medicines. It has been a key target of the BDS movement in recent years. Last year, more than 100 staff members at Ireland’s largest orthopaedic hospital called for it to “discontinue the procurement and use” when alternatives could be sourced.

In the UK last month, the Royal College of Nursing ended a commercial partnership with Teva UK, describing its operations as not being in line with “RCN values”. A similar step was subsequently taken by the Royal College of Pharmacy. Earlier today, the UK Lawyers for Israel group wrote to both organisations, calling on them to reverse their decisions and warning that their actions could put them in breach of charity law, royal charter obligations and policies relating to political neutrality.

A UKLFI spokesperson said:

“Healthcare organisations should not allow themselves to become instruments of political boycott campaigns. Their duty is to advance healthcare and represent all their members, not to penalise companies because of their connections with Israel.

“These decisions appear to have been taken under pressure from activists, without adequate explanation or consultation. Both Royal Colleges must demonstrate that they have acted lawfully, fairly and in accordance with their own rules.”

As in Ireland, Teva provides the medicines used in approximately one in every eight UK prescriptions. According to the company, this saves the NHS £2.4 billion annually.