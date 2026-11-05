Dutch mayor pledges to reverse museum decision to cancel Jewish exhibition

The mayor of the central Netherlands city of Amersfoort has reportedly promised to reverse a local museum’s decision, citing ‘Middle East tensions’, to cancel its exhibition on the synagogue’s 300th anniversary.

The synagogue, dating from 1727, is the oldest Ashkenazi synagogue in Western Europe still in use. Following recent and extensive renovations of the building, celebrations of its tricentennial are scheduled from February 2027, with the exhibition due to run alongside concerts and the publication of a commemorative book.

According to Dutch media reports, Jewish community leaders and local political figures in Amersfoort were furious after Museum Amersfoort made a last-minute decision to cancel the showcase, suggesting the ongoing conflict in Gaza could prove a potential security risk.

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Jewish community board member Jitschak Elzas, told AD News: “I had consultations with Museum Amersfoort (formerly Flehite, ed.) several times. Then things were quiet for a while, until recently, completely unexpectedly, we received the news that the management is abandoning the exhibition.”

The news outlet goes on to quote Paul Baltus, director of art and culture umbrella group ‘Amersfoort in C’, expressing concern that “tension has increased worldwide” since the Hamas terror attacks of 7 October 2023, adding: “As a result, an exhibition has been cast in a completely different light” and expressing concerns for the safety of volunteers selling tickets:

“I find the tension that this brings with it difficult. As a small, vulnerable organisation, I don’t want to confront my people with that. Of course, you can deploy security guards or install cameras, but the fact remains that our volunteers have to deal with all kinds of possible reactions.”

Writing on their website, the managing board of the synagogue said: “We find this decision unacceptable. An exhibition about 300 years of Jewish history in Amersfoort must not be made dependent on international political developments. Our history is inextricably linked to that of the city. Especially now, it is important that Jewish life and our history remain visible.”

On 4 November, US Jewish news outlet Algemeiner reported that Mayor Lucas Bolsius had apologised to the local Jewish community, assuring its members that the exhibition would go ahead as scheduled, reversing the initial controversial cancellation.

At a meeting in City Hall on 5 November, Bolsius said: “I am deeply saddened by this decision. Jewish history is an integral part of our city’s heritage and must receive the attention and recognition it warrants. The cancellation has caused considerable pain within the Jewish community, particularly by reinforcing the feeling that its members are not welcome or even allowed to exist.”

He added: “We want to ensure that the community and the city get to see the exhibition they have been looking forward to for years. We are therefore entering into discussions with all parties involved to find a way to resolve the situation and make sure the exhibition can proceed.”

Alexander van Dijkhuizen, chairman of the Jewish Community of Amersfoort, said: “Apparently, many struggle to distinguish between Jewish identity and Israel. The reflex to cancel performances in situations like this is becoming increasingly common across the cultural sector. It is essential not only to reflect on the past, but also to acknowledge the difficult circumstances facing the Jewish community today. Its population continues to dwindle.”

Jewish News has approached Museum Amersfoort for comment.