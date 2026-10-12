20 arrested at anti-Israel protest, including six for criminal damage after climbing war memorial

Pro-Palestinian marchers climbed the Battle of Britain memorial on Whitehall, with memorial wreaths trampled and broken

Twenty anti-Israel activists were arrested during protests in central London on Saturday, including six for criminal damage to the monument commemorating Britain’s air victory against the Nazis.

Demonstrators waving “Revolutionary Communist Party” flags climbed on the Battle of Britain monument on Whitehall during the weekend’s protest, leading anti-police chants. Pictures in the aftermath saw memorial wreaths which had been laid at the site trampled and broken.

A number of politicians responded with anger to the seeing how the Battle of Britain memorial had been treated by the pro-Palestinian protestors. Conservative MP Nick Timothy said: “There is no word for these people but scum”, while Lord Hannan, Director of Institute for Economic Affairs, said: “What exactly have they got against the Battle of Britain pilots? Would they rather the other side had won?”

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In a statement from the Met police, the force confirmed on Saturday that “a total of 20 arrests have so far been made during today’s protest: Six for criminal damage after climbing onto the Battle of Britain memorial, seven for breach of conditions, two of those for also refusing to remove their face coverings when asked by police. Two for displaying placards supporting proscribed organisation Palestine Action. Two for a Section 5 Public Order offence – one racially aggravated, after a woman was seen earlier in the day making a Nazi salute. One for assault on police as officers made arrests on Victoria Embankment. One for breach of the peace. One for threats to kill in relation to an incident on 1 October.”

Video footage of a woman making a Nazi salute was posted by the Stop the Hate group, who held a static counter-protest next to New Scotland Yard, on Victoria Embankment.

On a statement, the group said: “Yesterday was a day of chaos and hate in London. Enough is enough, Met police. It’s time to act against those inciting hate. No more two-tier policing.”

Yesterday was a day of chaos and hate in London. Enough is enough @metpoliceuk. It's time to act against those inciting hate. No more two-tier policing. pic.twitter.com/GnGYRY0SOi — Stop The Hate UK (@StopTheHate_UK) October 11, 2026

The Met imposed conditions on the event, which was organised by the Palestine Coalition, and the counter-protest, to “minimise the risk of serious disruption to communities”.

The Palestine Coalition includes Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Stop the War, CND, Muslim Association of Britain, Friends of Al Aqsa and Palestinian Forum in Britain.

Protesters were warned that they could be arrested if they refuse to remove face masks, and officers were seen asking demonstrators to take off face coverings.

In a statement prior to the event, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Carl Galvin said: “We know Saturday’s event, so close to the third anniversary of the terror attack on Israel, has the potential to have a greater impact on communities than the previous national marches.”

“We will also be using powers under the Public Order Act requiring anyone in the protest area wearing face coverings to deliberately conceal their identity to remove them,” Mr Galvin continued.

Under the act, the police have the power to arrest someone who refuses to remove a mask, he added.

He said: “And we will do so if we see groups of people who refuse and are covering their faces with the intention to hide their identity, intimidate and commit offences. That is unacceptable.

“But for individual cases, officers must carefully assess why a person is wearing a mask and respond in a measured way.”