A man has been jailed for sending offensive messages “full of revolting abuse” to the Israeli embassy, Reform UK politician Robert Jenrick, the former general-secretary of Labour and a Muslim news organisation.

Nick Daly, 30, of Oxted, Surrey, was handed a restraining order and jailed for 32 months at Southwark Crown Court on Friday after pleading guilty to seven offences of sending malicious communications.

In her sentencing remarks, Mrs Justice Heather Williams quoted from a statement from Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle in which he said some MPs “will be standing down at the next election because they no longer want to be subjected to the threat, abuse, and intimidation they receive”.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The court heard on the evening of January 27, Daly left two voicemail messages on the landline phone for the office of Mr Jenrick, saying in one of the messages “F*** every single Israeli rat who is in our f****** Parliament. We will see them hang from the Tower of London and I can’t f****** wait”.

Daly posted a message to former Labour general-secretary Hollie Ridley’s personal Instagram account on January 17 which said “Heil Britannia” next to an expletive directed at Israel.

The court heard Daly sent an offensive email on April 17 to Roshan Salih, the owner and co-editor of 5 Pillars, an online Muslim community website, followed by a further seven emails during the period April 19 to May 5.

The judge said in her sentencing remarks the first message referred to a “final crusade on Israel” as revenge for “flooding our Christian lands with Muslim barbarians” and concluded “Hail Brittania”.

The court heard Daly’s “multiple grossly offensive emails” to the Israeli embassy started on the evening of May 3.

Messages included: “If I come across an Israeli I am slitting their throats,” and: “I will lead at least 3 concentration camps for the extermination of Israelis and Muslims.”

The judge said to Daly: “You have accepted by your pleas of guilty that the messages you sent were grossly offensive and that your purpose in sending them was to cause distress and/or anxiety to the recipients.

“In summary, your revolting messages glorified Hitler and the Nazis, relished in threats of extreme violence towards Israelis, abused Muslims and Israelis in the vilest terms, and advocated the removal of Muslim and other minority groups from the UK and Europe.”

She added: “Your repeated messages were full of revolting abuse, permeated with racial and religious hostility, and you threatened extreme violence, especially in emails to the Israeli embassy. You sent a particularly large volume of messages to the Israeli embassy.”

The judge handed Daly a restraining order which includes banning him from contacting Ms Ridley, Mr Salih or 5 Pillars, bans him from threatening, intimidating or harassing any MP and employees of a political party within the UK, and prohibits him from attending or going within 500 metres of the Israeli embassy in London.

The overall sentenced handed to Daly was one of 32 months imprisonment.

According to the judge, Sir Lindsay said: “Democracy itself is at risk, if, as a result of threats and the resultant fear, MPs are forced to reduce their engagement with constituents; change the way in which they interact or vote in the House; or indeed make the decision to not stand for re-election.

“I am aware of some MPs that will be standing down at the next election because they no longer want to be subjected to the threat, abuse, and intimidation they receive.”

Ms Ridley said after Daly was sentenced: “I entered politics because I believe in service. I believe that everyone has a role to play in making Britain better and I was determined to do my bit.

“What I did not sign up for, and what no one should ever have to accept, was fearing for my safety in my own home, checking over my shoulder on my way to work and wondering whether the people I love were at risk because of the job I did.

“That was a horrible position to have been put in and it ultimately was a key factor in my decision to stand down as general secretary of the Labour Party.”