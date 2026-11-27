The decision prevents Lualua TV from broadcasting on regulated satellite, cable and digital terrestrial television in Britain, but does not stop it from streaming online

An Arabic-language television channel that aired antisemitic hate speech and glorified the 7 October massacre has been stripped of its UK broadcasting licence.

Ofcom announced on Friday that it had revoked Lualua TV’s licence with immediate effect, ruling that its licence holder, Shells for Media Productions Limited, was unfit to hold a British broadcasting licence.

The regulator began investigating after discovering on 7 October this year that the channel was live-streaming a 45-minute speech by Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi on its website.

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Ofcom found that the speech glorified the Hamas-led attacks on Israel and the actions of three proscribed terrorist organisations – Hamas, Hezbollah and Palestinian Islamic Jihad – and continued abusive and derogatory remarks about Jewish people that went unchallenged.

The regulator also identified several posts on the channel’s social media account promoting or glorifying the actions of terrorist groups and their leaders.

It said the company had lacked openness and transparency during the investigation when asked to provide accurate recordings.

Cristina Nicolotti Squires, Ofcom’s broadcasting and media group director, said: “Freedom of expression is something we guard fiercely in this country, and the bar for action against broadcasters is rightly set very high.

“Following a detailed investigation and taking account of a wide range of evidence, we have concluded that Lualua TV is not fit and proper to hold a UK broadcasting licence, and so have revoked it with immediate effect.”

The decision prevents Lualua TV from broadcasting on regulated satellite, cable and digital terrestrial television in Britain, but does not stop it from streaming online.

The channel, which primarily serves Bahraini audiences, was already operating online rather than broadcasting on regulated British television. Its website content falls outside Ofcom’s Broadcasting Code.

Shadow security minister Alicia Kearns welcomed the decision, saying it was “long overdue”.

She said: “A British broadcasting licence gave legitimacy to those promoting terrorism and peddling antisemitism, no more. We must now see action to tackle its continued online activities.”