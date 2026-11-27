Police launch investigation into protesters’ behaviour as organisers and local campaigner criticise handling of demonstration

Protesters obstructed the entrance to a Jewish community centre in Brighton on Thursday evening, prompting attendees to cancel or stay away from an aliyah event, organisers have told Jewish News.

Sussex Police has launched an investigation into allegations concerning the behaviour of protesters, although no arrests were made during the demonstration.

Jewish anti-Zionist activists and pro-Palestinian campaigners gathered outside Brighton and Hove Jewish Community (BNJC) on 26 November, just days after a similar demonstration outside a synagogue near Glasgow.

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Israeli organisation Shivat Zion, which is visiting eight Jewish communities across Britain to offer aliyah seminars and personal consultations, said its events in Newcastle and Leeds had also faced protests.

Jewish Anti-Zionist Action (JAZA) and Brighton Palestine Solidarity Campaign publicised Thursday’s demonstration on social media, accusing Shivat Zion of encouraging British Jews to move to illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank

Shraga Evers, Shivat Zion’s chief Aliyah operations officer, told Jewish News: “The protesters obstructed the entry, and in addition, they not only protested the so-called settlements but also called for the dismantling of the entire State of Israel, clearly revealing their true agenda.

“The targeting of Jewish communal spaces is highly problematic, as the Jewish community in the UK is a vulnerable minority that is daily targeted and harassed.”

Despite the disruption, the event went ahead.

“Due to this intimidating event, many participants cancelled or did not show up. The event continued nonetheless, as we do not allow ourselves to be stopped by these thugs.”

Evers also criticised the police response, claiming at least six officers attended but allowed protesters to continue harassing members of the local Jewish community for more than 45 minutes.

Local antisemitism campaigner Heidi Bachram said demonstrators scoffed at her after she told them members of her husband’s family had been murdered on 7 October.

Writing on X, she said: “The antizionists who protested outside a Jewish centre tonight in Brighton accused me of being ‘paid’ to fight antisemitism. When I told them my motivation comes from my husband’s family being murdered on 7 October, they scoffed. Monstrous.”

In a subsequent post, Bachram criticised Sussex Police’s handling of the demonstration, writing: “I normally stay calm in the face of this hate, but tonight it was too much. Protesting outside a Jewish community centre is a red line.”

She added: “The double whammy of hate and inaction was INTOLERABLE.”

Sussex Police told Jewish News that officers responded to reports of a protest at around 7pm, with between 20 and 30 demonstrators gathering on the road outside the centre before dispersing shortly after 8pm.

The force said officers maintained a presence while the protest took place and confirmed that allegations concerning the behaviour of demonstrators were being investigated.

Police had been aware of the possibility of a protest following intelligence received from other forces, but said they had received no local intelligence suggesting a demonstration would take place.

Chief Inspector Dan Eagle said: “I recognise the ongoing feelings of fear and concern in our Jewish communities, and we will continue to engage and provide a visible policing presence for reassurance and safety.

“This will include increased patrols over the weekend, as well as additional activity during the upcoming Chanukah celebrations.”

Eagle also confirmed that a dedicated Community Protection Team would launch in January, using Home Office funding to provide a year-round policing presence within Jewish communities and support victims of hate crime.

As previously reported by Jewish News, demonstrators gathered outside Giffnock and Newton Mearns Synagogue on Sunday, positioning themselves at both entrances and chanting, “There is only one solution: intifada revolution,” according to Shivat Zion.

The organisation also criticised Scottish newspaper The National for revealing the synagogue’s location ahead of the event, accusing the outlet of encouraging people to protest.

Organisers said some people were deterred from attending the Scottish event. Police Scotland confirmed no arrests were made and announced additional patrols in the area.

The Glasgow protest was raised at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, where John Swinney defended the right to peaceful protest and reaffirmed his opposition to illegal Israeli settlements.

The Jewish Council of Scotland told the Telegraph that a transcript of the seminar contained no reference to the West Bank or occupied territories, urging Swinney to defend the right of Jewish people to enter their synagogue without intimidation.

Shivat Zion has previously faced criticism over its promotion of employment opportunities in West Bank settlements, including Ma’ale Adumim and Beitar Illit.

However, Evers denied that the organisation promotes such opportunities at its aliyah events, telling Jewish News earlier this week: “We didn’t do this and will not do this at our aliyah events.”

Shivat Zion’s tour continued with seminars in the Newcastle area on Monday and Leeds on Tuesday, both of which Evers said faced demonstrations.

The protests follow a separate demonstration outside Manchester Maccabi Community and Sports Club in Prestwich earlier this month during an Israeli property and aliyah event, which raised concerns for the safety of children playing football nearby.

In October, campaigners also called for action against JW3 in north London over its hosting of MedEx UK, a medical recruitment and aliyah event.

Jewish News has approached BNJC for comment.