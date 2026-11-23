Shivat Zion says demonstrators intimidated visitors and deterred some from attending, as police announce extra patrols

Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside a synagogue near Glasgow during an aliyah event on Sunday evening, with organisers claiming the demonstration frightened some people into staying away.

Police were called to Giffnock Synagogue on Sunday evening (22 November), where demonstrators had assembled to oppose a roadshow hosted by Israeli organisation Shivat Zion.

Footage of the protest circulated on social media, showing demonstrators holding placards bearing slogans including “Zionism is racism”. Protesters were also reported to have chanted “resistance is justified when people are occupied” outside the synagogue.

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Glasgow-born Jewish author Ben M Freeman, who grew up attending the synagogue, condemned the scenes.

“I am from Glasgow, Scotland. To see protesters outside Giffnock and Newton Mearns Synagogue, at the heart of the Jewish community I grew up in, is sickening,” he wrote on X.

Scottish Jewish poet Tracey S. Rosenberg, whose poetry event was recently cancelled by a bookshop following complaints about her alleged Zionist beliefs, also condemned the protest.

She told Jewish News: “The ‘Free Palestine’ movement loves to claim they know the difference between anti-Zionism and antisemitism, but they have no problem protesting in front of a synagogue in a heavily Jewish area. Ironically, by intimidating Scottish Jews in our own country, they’re making more and more of us think that moving to Israel might be the safest option.”

Shivat Zion’s chief aliyah operations officer, Shraga Evers, told Jewish News that around 30 protesters initially gathered outside the venue, with more joining later.

He said demonstrators positioned themselves at both entrances, chanting “There is only one solution: intifada revolution” and “From the river to the sea”, and claimed several people were deterred from attending.

“The demonstration was intended to scare people. A number of people didn’t attend because of it,” he said.

Evers also criticised Scottish newspaper The National for publishing the synagogue’s location ahead of the event, accusing it of encouraging people to protest.

Despite the disruption, he said the event went ahead and was well received by those who attended.

Police Scotland confirmed to Jewish News that officers attended the protest and that no arrests were made.

A spokesperson said: “At around 6.15pm on Sunday, 22 November, 2026, we attended a report of a protest outside a premises on Fenwick Road, Giffnock.

“Officers engaged with the group, which later dispersed.

“No arrests were made, and officers will be carrying out additional patrols in the area.”

Shivat Zion helps Jews make aliyah but has faced criticism over its promotion of opportunities to live and work in West Bank settlements.

The organisation has previously provided information about jobs in settlements including Ma’ale Adumim and Beitar Illit, while an online moving-cost calculator developed with its involvement listed several settlements as potential places to live.

The controversy comes amid British government efforts to impose sanctions on those supporting or profiting from Israeli settlement activity in the West Bank.

Evers rejected allegations that Shivat Zion had promoted opportunities to live and work in West Bank settlements at its UK events.

“We didn’t do this and will not do this at our Aliyah events,” he told Jewish News, criticising earlier reporting by investigative outlet Declassified UK.

The demonstration follows a series of protests and campaigns targeting Jewish venues hosting events connected to Israel.

Just a week earlier, police were called to Manchester Maccabi Community and Sports Club in Prestwich after pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered outside during an Israeli property and aliyah event, raising concerns for the safety of children playing football nearby.

In October, campaigners also targeted MedEx UK, a medical recruitment and Aliyah event at JW3 in north London, calling for action against the venue over allegations that medical jobs in the West Bank settlements were being promoted.

And in June, 14 people were arrested following clashes between pro-Palestinian and Jewish counter-protesters outside Edgware United Synagogue, which was hosting an Israeli property fair.

Jewish News has contacted the Jewish Council of Scotland for comment.