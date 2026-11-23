An incident in which a motorist went through a red light, narrowly avoiding a group of children in a Jewish neighbourhood, was not a hate crime, a court heard.

David Smith, 50, was behind the wheel of a white Mercedes when he approached a pedestrian crossing on Leicester Road in the Broughton area of Salford on 19 May.

As the lights turned red, two teenage girls, holding the hands of three younger children, stepped onto the road to cross.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Smith continued driving, swerving to narrowly avoid the pedestrians. No one was injured, but the girls were left frightened, Rachel Shenton, prosecuting, told Manchester Crown Court.

Smith, of Curzon Street, Mossley, Greater Manchester, was originally charged with dangerous driving and five counts of section 18, attempted grievous bodily harm (GBH).

But on Monday, Ms Shenton said the prosecution was offering no evidence for the attempted GBH offences and not guilty verdicts were formally recorded.

Ms Shenton told the court: “Very careful consideration was given as to whether this was a hate crime.

“There was concern within the local community whether this was deliberate, racially motivated.

“This has been considered at the highest level by the Crown Prosecution Service.

“It has taken some months, the matter is all caught on CCTV, and the decision taken is that there is no real prospect of a conviction in respect of an allegation of section 18, bearing in mind the nature of the driving and the swerving to avoid pedestrians.”

Ms Shenton said Smith had admitted four counts of dangerous driving on the same day relating to incidents over a course of hours in various areas and had put forward a “mental health aspect” to explain his conduct.

At the time of the incident in Salford, the defendant was serving a two-year suspended prison sentence for arson, after setting a hotel room on fire and had been ordered to undergo rehabilitation treatment for his mental health and drug use.

Ms Recorder Karen Ridge remanded Smith into custody until 18 January next year for preparation of a probation report and consideration of a psychiatric report.