Conservative MP Alicia Kearns warns organisers could be breaking the law as charity watchdog investigates links to Iranian regime

Former Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander to address London event despite calls for police probe

A former commander in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is due to address a London conference next month, prompting calls for police to investigate whether his appearance could break UK law.

Saied Reza Ameli, who held a senior position in Iran’s government during its violent crackdown on women protesting compulsory hijab laws, has been announced as a keynote speaker at an event organised by the Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC) on 13 December.

The conference, titled Artificial Intelligence and Islamophobia, will feature a pre-recorded address from Ameli, who was personally sanctioned by Canada in 2023 over human rights abuses.

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Conservative MP Alicia Kearns, the shadow national security minister, said she will raise the matter with the Metropolitan Police and the Home Office.

In a post on X, Kearns described Ameli as a “vile former IRGC commander” and warned that hosting him was “likely illegal under the State Threats Act”.

“I will write to the ‘charity’ hosting him to make clear they will likely be in breach if they proceed,” she added.

Ameli joined the IRGC in 1980 and later served as a deputy brigade commander before taking up senior roles within Iran’s political establishment.

Between 2019 and 2023, he was secretary of Iran’s Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, a powerful government body involved in setting policies on compulsory Islamic dress.

During his tenure, 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in police custody in September 2022 after being detained for allegedly breaching Iran’s hijab rules.

Her death sparked nationwide protests, which were met with a deadly crackdown by Iranian security forces.

Canada sanctioned Ameli in February 2023, citing “gross and systematic human rights violations in Iran, including through the lethal suppression of demonstrations across Kurdish areas of Western Iran”.

The UK subsequently imposed sanctions on the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, although Ameli himself is not subject to British sanctions.

The controversy has also renewed scrutiny of the IHRC, which Ameli helped establish in 1997.

The London-based organisation has been involved in organising the annual Al Quds Day march, where demonstrators have previously displayed support for Iran’s leadership.

Its chairman, Massoud Shadjareh, also attracted criticism in 2020 after praising slain Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

The IHRC receives funding from the Islamic Human Rights Commission Trust, a registered charity currently under investigation by the Charity Commission over concerns about its relationship with the organisation.

A Charity Commission spokesperson told the Daily Mail: “The Commission has previously engaged with the Islamic Human Rights Commission Trust and provided regulatory advice and guidance regarding its relationship with the non-charitable organisation Islamic Human Rights Commission.

“We have since launched a statutory inquiry into the charity over ongoing concerns about its relationship. This remains ongoing.”

The conference has already faced difficulties after its original venue, the P21 Gallery, cancelled the booking.

According to the Jerusalem Post, the IHRC claimed the cancellation followed discussions between the venue and the Charity Commission about Ameli’s participation.

The organisation has defended its decision to invite him, telling the Daily Mail: “Prof. Ameli is a brilliant and sincere academic who has consistently taken an inclusive approach to his work.”

It also insisted that Canadian sanctions did not prevent him from speaking at a British event.

“Canadian sanctions have no force in the UK,” the IHRC said, adding that Ameli had publicly opposed the enforcement of hijab laws in Iran.

The organisation has said the conference will go ahead despite the venue cancellation, with a replacement location yet to be announced.

Jewish News has contacted the Metropolitan Police and Home Office for comment.