Outgoing independent reviewer of terror legislation Jonathan Hall KC has criticised author Sally Rooney, accusing her of making a “very clear choice to censor herself” after she claimed she was forced to withdraw her books from sale in the UK due to her support for Palestine Action.

Responding to the Normal People author’s decision to donate royalties to Palestine Action, Hall said: “We know from the volume of marches there have been that people are quite able to express their support for Palestine, against Israel, for Gaza, against what they call the genocide, without supporting Palestine Action.

“She has made a very clear choice to censor herself… No one is saying that she is being censored because of the content of her books.”

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In an interview with The Times, Hall, who is stepping down after seven years as the government’s anti-terror advisor to resume his Bar practice and take up a senior fellowship at the right-of-centre Policy Exchange think tank, commented further on Rooney’s situation.

“This is not Salman Rushdie, who is being intimidated and censored because of the content of his writing, so I think it’s a complete misuse of language,” he said.

Hall, who has a Jewish wife, and has previously said he takes part in security patrols outside his local synagogue, also spoke of his anger at artist Matthew Collings’s post on X, in which the artist criticised the barrister’s family holidays in Israel and accused him of indulging “vigilante fantasies by ‘guarding’ his local synagogue against non-existent attacks”.