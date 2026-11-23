Outgoing independent reviewer of terror legislation Jonathan Hall KC has criticised author Sally Rooney, accusing her of making a “very clear choice to censor herself” after she claimed she was forced to withdraw her books from sale in the UK due to her support for Palestine Action.
Responding to the Normal People author’s decision to donate royalties to Palestine Action, Hall said: “We know from the volume of marches there have been that people are quite able to express their support for Palestine, against Israel, for Gaza, against what they call the genocide, without supporting Palestine Action.
“She has made a very clear choice to censor herself… No one is saying that she is being censored because of the content of her books.”
Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories
Free Sign Up
In an interview with The Times, Hall, who is stepping down after seven years as the government’s anti-terror advisor to resume his Bar practice and take up a senior fellowship at the right-of-centre Policy Exchange think tank, commented further on Rooney’s situation.
“This is not Salman Rushdie, who is being intimidated and censored because of the content of his writing, so I think it’s a complete misuse of language,” he said.
Hall, who has a Jewish wife, and has previously said he takes part in security patrols outside his local synagogue, also spoke of his anger at artist Matthew Collings’s post on X, in which the artist criticised the barrister’s family holidays in Israel and accused him of indulging “vigilante fantasies by ‘guarding’ his local synagogue against non-existent attacks”.
“The really interesting thing about that is that when it was tweeted out, the ‘gotcha’ from their perspective is my family links to Israel—and so the veil falls from your eyes,” Hall said. “They’re not objecting to my views and what I’ve articulated, but just to my links—as if it’s some great big conspiracy… To me, that looks pretty antisemitic. They’re attacking me not because of what I’ve said, but because of who I am and the links to Jews that I have.”
Hall, who was raised Anglican, has spoken in the past of attending synagogue with his wife and their three children, who are being raised in the Jewish faith.
During his tenure, Hall produced a series of reports on terrorism and prisons and supported the current government’s decision to proscribe Palestine Action.
Explaining his decision to step down, Hall said he had become “arrogant” after being repeatedly asked to advise on security issues, often taking a pessimistic view.
While he acknowledged the existence of an extremist threat to society, he also noted the difficulty of defining extremism and emphasised the need to focus on those attempting to undermine the state.