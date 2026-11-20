Two senior Conservatives have challenged the Bar Standards Board (BSB) over its decision to suspend a barrister who called for the global eradication of “Zios” for just four months, demanding to know whether it will appeal the ruling.

Shadow justice secretary Nick Timothy and shadow attorney general Lord Wolfson of Tredegar KC accused the legal regulator of failing in its duty to tackle anti-Jewish racism in a joint letter to its chairman, Professor Christopher Bones, on Friday.

The pair described the sanction handed to Forz Khan, a barrister of almost 40 years, as “shockingly lenient”.

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As previously reported by Jewish News, Khan was suspended this week after a disciplinary tribunal found a series of LinkedIn posts he made in March and April 2025 to be “antisemitic and/or seriously offensive”.

Among the comments were calls for “a complete global cleansing” and references to a “final solution” to Israel. In another post, Khan wrote: “Scum like this should be in a gas chamber”.

The Conservative frontbenchers also asked whether the regulator had considered a separate post about the Israeli prime minister in which Khan allegedly wrote: “I would pay to be that blessed soul that puts a bullet through this savages (sic) eyes.”

“We, and many others, regard Mr Khan’s sanction as falling somewhere between astonishing and bizarre,” they wrote.

“To be clear: we do not believe that the sanction would have been the same had Mr Khan attacked other racial groups in similar terms.”

The letter also raised concerns about the regulator’s handling of a previous complaint against another barrister who had called one of its signatories a “racist apologist for genocide and apartheid” on X.

The complaint was dismissed and the decision upheld on appeal because, although the BSB accepted the language was offensive, it did not consider it “seriously offensive”.

Timothy and Wolfson have asked the regulator to explain Khan’s punishment and commit to appealing the disciplinary panel’s decision if it has the power to do so.

“The Board is clearly failing in its duties as a regulator when it comes to anti-Jewish racism,” they wrote. “And unlike the Board, we have no difficulty in concluding that it is seriously failing.”

Sharing the letter on X, Wolfson said: “And language which would surely attract lengthy suspensions if directed at other racial groups, attracts remarkably short ones when directed at Jews.”

He added: “The BSB, like some other professional regulators, is clearly not just failing in its approach to anti-Jewish racism – it’s ‘seriously’ failing.”

Khan was also ordered to pay £2,880 in costs to the regulator. It remains unclear whether he intends to appeal.

Jewish News has contacted the Bar Standards Board for comment.