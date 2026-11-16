Barrister who called to ‘eradicate Zios globally’ sanctioned by Bar Standard Board

A barrister who posted that “the world needs to eradicate zios globally”, called for “a complete global cleansing”, and said that “there is only 1 final solution to that problem that is Israel” has been suspended for four months by the Bar Standards Board, with his comments found to be “antisemitic and/or seriously offensive”.

Forz Khan, who has served as a barrister for almost four decades, was accused of having made a number of posts on LinkedIn in or around March 2025, which included “There is only one solution to the evil that is zionism. Unless there is a complete global cleansing this pernicious cult will continue to spread its hate, genocide and evil”. Another read: “The best recruitment tool for Hamas in Israel is Israel, it’s policies of evil and The idf. There is only 1 final solution to that problem that is Israel”. A third said: Israel is a colonial land thieving apartheid war criminal entity governed by war criminals committing genocide war crimes and breaking international law. The world needs to eradicate zios globally.”

Further statements from April 2025 were also considered by the disciplinary tribunal, including one where Khan said that “Scum like this should be in a gas chamber” and in a separate post, stated that “This entity calling itself israel is an apartheid war criminal entity, governed by war criminals, committing genocide, war crimes and breaking international law. Until there is the wholesale dismantling of this thoroughly vile entity evil will pervade the region. There is only 1 final solution to the problem of israel.”

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The final solution is infamously the term which was used by the Nazis as a euphemism to describe their murder of six million Jews in the Holocaust.

The tribunal ruled that “Mr Forz Khan, a barrister, behaved in a manner which was likely to diminish the trust and confidence which the public places in him or in the profession”, describing his LinkedIn posts “taken either together or individually, and in the context in which they were made, were antisemitic and/or seriously offensive.”

Khan was suspended for four months and fined £2,880, to be paid to the Bar Standards Board.

However, Nick Timothy MP, Shadow Secretary of State for Justice, decried the sanction as not being serious enough.

In a social media post, the Conservative MP for West Sussex said: “Barrister Forz Khan posted that the ‘world needs to eradicate Zios’ and said: ‘Scum like this should be in a gas chamber.’ By ‘Zios’ he meant Jews, of course.

“He was suspended for just four months. I will be taking this up with the Bar Standards Board.”

It is not yet known whether Khan will seek to appeal the sanction.