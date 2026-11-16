‘This situation is entirely reversible’ Foreign ministers demand urgent Gaza aid access

Foreign ministers from the UK, Australia, Italy, and Canada have issued a joint statement urging Israel to allow 150,000 tents and other vital supplies, currently being held at the border, into Gaza ahead of winter.

Describing the situation as “dire,” they said, “We, the foreign ministers of Australia, Canada, Italy and the United Kingdom, are clear that as winter takes hold in Gaza, the humanitarian situation on the ground is dire.”

The ministers called on all parties to implement the comprehensive plan for Gaza, respect the ceasefire, and uphold “their obligations under international humanitarian law.”

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They insisted that “aid must reach the people who need it.”

The Israeli military authority controlling the Gaza crossings stated it is coordinating with the US-led Board of Peace and the UN on a winter plan, reporting that 93,000 tents and 8,600 aid trucks with winter supplies have already entered the territory.

It added that reconstruction “can only begin after Hamas fully disarms.”

But former Labour minister David Miliband also joined the criticism over the aid response in Gaza.

“All of this is preventable,” he wrote on X. “With only 2,800 tents in the hands of aid agencies in Gaza, we call on Israeli authorities to ease import restrictions on items needed for shelter.”

The foreign ministers’ statement continued, “The recent floods have brought further suffering – and this was only the first storm of the winter. People in Gaza desperately need shelter and humanitarian assistance.” The ministers warned, “This situation is entirely reversible – and there is still time to act before the winter fully sets in.”

They further urged, “The crossings must be opened, and the tents allowed in. Dual-use items necessary for humanitarian operations and early recovery must be granted entry before it is too late.”

Storms last weekend in the region led to widespread concern after a landslide caused several deaths, thousands of damaged tents and shelters, and the suspension of critical services.

In response, COGAT, the Israeli military authority, issued a statement: “As part of COGAT’s proactive winterisation plan, medical supplies and medicines continue to enter Gaza. Since the ceasefire began, over 27,000 tons of medical supplies have entered the Strip.

Advanced equipment, including X-ray machines and generators, have also been approved for entry under dedicated monitoring mechanisms,” the statement said.

“Recent approvals under the winterisation plan include three mobile clinics for International Medical Corps and 7,500 vaccine doses for UNICEF,” it added.

“In addition, COGAT continues to facilitate the entry of additional medical equipment in response to requests submitted by international organisations. These efforts support the operation of 20 permanent hospitals, 15 field hospitals, 107 medical service points, and 146 primary healthcare clinics, according to WHO data.

“COGAT continues to advance its winterisation plan and strengthen medical services across Gaza, while Hamas continues to exploit hospitals as terrorist command centres, as further evidenced last week.”