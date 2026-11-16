Police move anti-Israel mob away from Jewish sports club as children play football

Police escorted a small group of anti-Israel protesters away from a Jewish sports club in Manchester on Sunday evening after their presence sparked fears for the safety of children playing football nearby.

The demonstrators gathered at Manchester Maccabi Community and Sports Club in Prestwich, prompting concerned members of the Jewish community to contact the neighbourhood watch group Shomrim.

Jewish News understands the protest was linked to an Israeli property event taking place at the venue, rather than the children’s football activities.

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Shomrim Manchester told Jewish News it began receiving multiple calls shortly after 6pm reporting that a group of protesters had entered the grounds of the centre on Bury Old Road.

“Some callers were understandably distressed and concerned for the safety of children who were playing on the grounds at the time,” the group said.

Shomrim immediately dispatched volunteers to the scene, where they liaised with Greater Manchester Police.

Officers attended and escorted the protesters from the premises, according to Shomrim, which said it understood that no arrests had been made.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson confirmed officers were called to the centre at around 6.15pm.

“At around 6:15pm officers were called to reports of a protest at a sports club on Bury Old Road, Prestwich.

“Officers attended and identified a small group of protesters assembled. Protesters were engaged with by officers, and the protest was moved away from the immediate area quickly.

“The event concluded peacefully, with all parties dispersing and no arrests made. Enquiries are ongoing.”

The demonstration is understood to have been linked to an event advertised by Paragon Group, offering appointments in Manchester between 15 and 17 November covering Israeli property investment, making Aliyah and legal advice.

Manchester Maccabi confirmed that a third-party Israeli company had hired its facilities, but said the appointments were pre-arranged and the event had not been publicly advertised by the club.

In a strongly worded statement, the club condemned the protesters.

“The club outrightly condemns the organisers who, by their behaviour, are looking to import conflict and scare tactics onto the streets of Manchester and against our community,” it said.

The Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester & Region also condemned the demonstration, describing the scenes as “deeply disturbing”.

“The scenes outside Manchester Maccabi, the Jewish community centre in North Manchester, are deeply disturbing. Protesters gathering outside a Jewish communal building, displaying Palestinian flags with the sole objective of intimidating members of the Jewish community needs to be unequivocally condemned”.

Reform UK councillor Shadman Zaman, who sits on Bury Council, also condemned the protest, questioning why no arrests had been made.

Writing on social media, he said: “I am shocked that the police did not arrest a single one of them. They came onto private land. They intimidated and harassed innocent people for one reason only, because they are Jewish. And they got away with it.

“This is an unacceptable level of intimidation. Our Jewish community is scared, and it is our responsibility to stand with them.”

Manchester Maccabi said it believed the demonstrators were from outside the area and were not recognised by its security team.

However, it stressed that protesters had not breached the security of its building and that normal communal activities continued throughout the evening.

A public right of way runs through the site between Park Road and Bury Old Road, which the club said must remain accessible 24 hours a day.

A CST spokesperson told Jewish News: “CST responded to a small protest outside Manchester Maccabi relating to a third-party event. Police attended, normal activities continued and the site remained secure.”

Shomrim said the incident had caused concern, particularly because children and families were present.

“Everyone should be able to enjoy community facilities and recreational activities without feeling intimidated or unsafe,” it said.

The group thanked Greater Manchester Police for its response and said there was no information suggesting an ongoing threat to the wider Jewish community.

Manchester Maccabi said officers had returned to the centre on Monday morning to offer support, with an increased police presence planned.

The club is also working with CST and Bury Council to explore additional security measures.

It reassured parents that the centre remained safe and said it was committed to protecting everyone using its facilities.