Interfaith campaigners urge MPs to oppose asylum reforms that could leave refugees waiting 30 years for permanent settlement

Jewish leaders have joined Christian and Muslim campaigners in Parliament to oppose government plans that could leave newly recognised refugees thousands of pounds in debt.

More than 50 faith representatives from across Britain took part in Tuesday’s lobby, urging MPs to reject a proposed charge of around £10,000 for refugees and changes that would leave some waiting up to 30 years to settle permanently in the UK.

The campaign, Faith United in Welcome, was led by Jewish charities HIAS+JCORE and René Cassin alongside the Joint Public Issues Team, which represents three Christian denominations.

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The initiative reached more than 50 parliamentary constituencies and drew support from long-standing refugee rights campaigner Lord Alfred Dubs.

Speaking at a panel discussion at Methodist Central Hall following the lobby, Progressive Judaism co-lead Rabbi Charley Baginsky drew on her own family’s experience of seeking refuge.

“If we want people to grow proud of this country, as my grandmother was, and as I am, we have to treat them as people who already have a part in its story”, she said.

Baginsky warned that the combined effect of the reforms could leave “one person trying to keep a job, wondering what they might owe for the months they couldn’t earn, and ringing a child who keeps asking when they’re going to see them again”.

The gathering coincided with Interfaith Week and came as the Immigration and Asylum Bill returned to Parliament.

Under the changes introduced earlier this year, refugee protection for successful asylum claims made from 2 March 2026 is temporary and subject to review every 30 months.

The government has also confirmed plans to extend temporary protection to refugees who applied for asylum before that date.

Campaigners warned that the proposed financial charge, which they have dubbed a “Refugee Tax”, could push people into poverty before they have had a chance to rebuild their lives.

Asylum seekers are generally barred from working and receive weekly allowances of £9.95 in catered accommodation or £49.18 in accommodation where meals are not provided.

The coalition is also calling for the government to reopen the refugee family reunion scheme, suspended in September 2025.

In July, the Refugee Council estimated that more than 16,000 people had been prevented from joining relatives in Britain. Women and children previously accounted for more than 90 percent of those granted visas under the scheme.

Rabbi David Mason, executive director of HIAS+JCORE, said: “I know that faith groups do critical work every day to help welcome refugees, and it’s important that politicians reflect that sense of responsibility and solidarity.

“This campaign shows that there is so much more that unites us in this country: now, we need policy that helps, not hinders, our joint work to build communities where newcomers can find belonging.”

Mia Haenson-Gross, executive director of René Cassin, said: “Through our work on immigration detention and refugee rights, we have seen what happens when people are reduced to labels and statistics rather than recognised as human beings.”

She added: “We may come from different faith backgrounds, but we share a responsibility to stand up for the rights of those seeking safety.”

Richard Reddie, director of justice and inclusion at Churches Together in Britain and Ireland, spoke of Jesus’ experience as a refugee, asking: “What sort of welcome would a family like that have in the UK at the moment?”

Jehangir Malik, director of the Asylum Reform Initiative, raised concerns about religious symbols being used at demonstrations to target other communities.

Simeon Mitchell, team leader of the Joint Public Issues Team, called for a “fair, compassionate and well-managed asylum system”.

Labour MP Dr Peter Prinsley, who chaired the panel, later addressed the Commons, condemning “the way in which some hon. Members have used language to demonise asylum claimants and instil fear in the hearts of some of our citizens”.