Fiona Harvey, 61, is charged with racially aggravated harassment without violence against Mark Lewis from September 4 to October 9 last year.

In one of several voicemails left in a day, she referenced “Jewish media” and claimed she “has a lot of Jewish stalkers”, the prosecution told Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

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Harvey, of Camden, north London, did not indicate pleas and elected her case be tried at a crown court.

Prosecutor Neda Naeijnoori said the defendant first contacted Mr Lewis around 14 years ago by calling and emailing his workplace, leading him to believe she was a potential client.

In September last year, Harvey allegedly contacted him about him representing a specific client.

“He responded stating that he could not discuss his clients (and) stating he did not represent that individual,” the prosecutor said.

The following month, on October 9, Harvey allegedly left a voicemail with her phone number saying she “requires that he calls her urgently”.

In other comments left on voicemail, “she references Jewish media and says that she has a lot of Jewish stalkers”, the prosecutor said.

That same day, she allegedly left a message “making derogatory comments about Jewish males and Jewish people”.

In a third voicemail sent that day, Harvey allegedly “went on a tangent of bigotry comments about him and the Jewish faith”.

Mr Lewis answered a fourth call and told her he was ending their conversation, Ms Naeijnoori said.

Asked if she elects a crown court trial, Harvey, wearing a large herringbone trench coat and grey tracksuit bottoms, said: “Yes, yes, absolutely.”

She remains on conditional bail and will next appear at Harrow Crown Court on December 17.