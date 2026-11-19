Brent Council leader Muhammed Butt has defended the “positive practical benefit” of the borough’s controversial twinning arrangement with the West Bank city of Nablus, following heated criticism from a local Jewish resident who claimed she would need “bulletproof” protection to visit the region.

Labour Group leader Butt also told Monday’s Full Council meeting in Wembley, north-west London, “I can confirm Brent Council will shortly be meeting with the Brent Nablus Twinning Association to better understand any events or activities it has planned and how these can deliver positive outcomes.”

Speaking at Monday’s council meeting in Wembley, Karen Flaum raised concerns about rising antisemitism, the impact of the Green Party’s ‘Zionism is racism’ motion on community cohesion, and mounting anger over Brent’s Nablus twinning arrangement.

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“Twinning should build friendships, cultural exchange, and opportunities for people to visit one another,” Flaum said. She added: “2,318 people signed a petition opposing this arrangement, but it was ignored.”

Flaum stressed that Brent’s Jewish community has “long contributed to the wider borough, working alongside neighbours of every faith and political outlook,” and questioned what benefit the Nablus arrangement offers.

“If I visit Nablus, I would need to get there in a bulletproof bus,” Flaum said. “We won’t resolve the issues in the Middle East, in Brent’s council chamber, or shop windows, but we can choose how we treat one another here.”

Responding to Flaum, one of three deputations heard at the meeting, Butt said: “I do want to be clear about one distinction. Brent’s twinning relationship with Nablus is a civic partnership, not a political endorsement of any government or ideology.

“Its purpose is to build relationships between communities, not to import international divisions into our borough,” he continued.

Butt also noted that Brent is “far from alone in pursuing these arrangements.” He added: “Councils across the UK have long-standing twinning relationships with Palestinian towns and cities.

“Dundee, for example, has twinned with Nablus for over 45 years, developing exchanges between communities and supporting practical projects, including exchanges for nursing and midwifery students at Annaja National University,” Butt said.

“That is the sort of positive practical benefit we aspire to see from these arrangements,” he continued, “and it is now for our local twinning association to demonstrate how it can deliver something similarly meaningful for the communities involved.”

Addressing concerns about rising antisemitism, Butt said the council’s equality impact assessment was most recently reviewed in September, and Metropolitan Police figures suggest recorded antisemitic hate crime has remained broadly stable.

“Of course, every incident is one too many, and we will never be complacent,” he added. “We know international tensions can have very real consequences locally, particularly when hostile state actors seek to sow division and discontent.”

Earlier in the meeting, a member of the anti-Zionism Brent Jewish Network addressed councillors.

Emma Tait, speaking on behalf of “non-Zionist Jewish residents of Brent,” defended the Green Party’s decision to pass the ‘Zionism is racism’ motion at its annual conference last month.

She argued it was wrong to “conflate Zionism with being Jewish,” and added: “Like so many other Jews, we say not in our name about Israel’s ethnic cleansing and genocide in Palestine.”

Tait also criticised the Board of Deputies and called for Brent Council to retract its statement condemning the Green Party’s motion.

In response, Cllr Butt said: “We believe that the motion heard at the Green Party conference is divisive and deeply unhelpful.

“It reduces an extraordinarily complex and sensitive issue to an academic debate, which needlessly stokes division between communities without doing anything meaningful to advance the cause of peace,” he said.

“The fact that the Green Party’s own national leader was unable to secure support for the amendments to this motion should give the party serious pause for thought.”

“Those amendments sought to protect Jewish members from disciplinary action simply for attending synagogues or belonging to the Jewish community or organisations that identify as Zionist,” Butt added.

Butt added: “Brent Labour remains steadfast in our support for a two-state solution, Palestinian self-determination, and the right of Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace, security, and dignity.

“Our borough’s greatest strength is its diversity, and none of us should lose sight of our shared responsibilities to protect that.”

Brent Council agreed to the twinning arrangement with Nablus in May 2025.

Communal organisations including the Board of Deputies raised concerns about the move, as did the rabbi of the biggest synagogue in the borough.

The Brent Nablus Twinning Association which led the move is directed by Ihtesham Afzal and Motasem Zaid.

Afzal left the Brent Labour Group last year amid claims he was facing deselection after allies of former Prime Minister Keir Starmer became involved in the candidate selection process ahead of May’s local elections.

Brent Council is under no overall control following the 7 May 2026 local elections, with Labour leading a minority administration led by Cllr Butt.

Across all 57 seats on Brent Council, Labour finished as the largest party with 26 seats (down from 42 before the election), while the Green Party won 9 seats (up from 5 before the election), alongside 11 Conservative seats and 11 Liberal Democrat seats.