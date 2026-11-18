Courts Minister Sarah Sackman MP has called for renewed efforts to strengthen community cohesion and protect religious minorities, warning that legislation alone cannot overcome antisemitism in Britain.

Delivering the annual Sir Sigmund Sternberg Memorial Lecture, Sackman declared: “We can’t legislate antisemitism out of existence. I can’t legislate Islamophobia out of existence. Not I, nor anyone, can legislate a cohesive society into existence.”

Drawing on her experiences as a government minister and as local MP for an area that has faced antisemitic terrorist attacks, Sackman reflected that community relations have “been strained, but have not snapped”.

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“In the two years since I addressed the Chamber for the very first time, that vibrant interconnected community—what I like to call the ‘Finchley Model’—has been tested more than I could ever have imagined when I was first elected,” said Sackman. “And it’s caused me to question: how do we build, and then maintain, a cohesive society?”

But she added: “Tonight, I will argue that the upholding of the rule of law, and the laws protecting minorities, are vital. They are necessary. But on their own, they are insufficient. Upon those foundations, we have to go further and build a political case for cohesion—for a politics which unites, rather than divides.”

She continued: “Tonight, I’ll argue that that is the job of government, but it’s also the job of the people in this room. There are so many leaders in this room, and each of us must redouble our efforts to protect religious minorities, and rededicate ourselves to the work of building cohesive communities.”

Sackman criticised politicians who have minimised the suffering of the Jewish community in her constituency, as well as those who sought to direct the anger and fear of the Jewish community against other minority groups.

She argued that community cohesion and a sense of belonging cannot be taken for granted, calling on leaders to develop “a political lexicon that unites us”.

Reflecting on her experience as both a British Jew and as MP for Finchley and Golders Green, which she hailed as one of the country’s most diverse constituencies, Sackman recounted how her community had faced a series of shocking antisemitic attacks in recent years.

“I will never forget the phone call that I received at 5:30 in the morning to tell me that volunteer ambulances at the heart of Golders Green—a stone’s throw away from the kosher supermarket where I do my shopping, from the nearby Jewish care home—had been torched,” she said. “It’s understandable that those scenes have led many within the Jewish community to question their sense of belonging.”

Sackman spoke candidly about the challenges of political leadership in such moments: “I thought carefully, in that moment, about how to respond in a way that unites people rather than inflames inter-communal tensions. The tone that one strikes in terms of political leadership in those moments is so crucial.

“And you haven’t got a blueprint in those moments for precisely how to respond. Yes, you’ve got the law. And the law will come down on those people who acted in that criminal way. Yes, you’ve got institutions—particularly our police, to whom I pay tribute. But the response from civil society, and from political leaders, is crucial, too.”

She described how the community’s cohesion was “tested beyond belief” in the wake of these incidents.

She said:“Even in the Finchley & Golders Green that I’ve described—the one that I am so proud of, and so pleased to champion in Parliament and around the country—we, too, have been confronted with new challenges, which have tested our relationships and cohesion. I like to say that though they’ve been strained, they have not snapped. But I can’t tell you, friends, that it’s been easy.”

Sackman also highlighted the attempted arson attack on Finchley Reform Synagogue earlier this year.

But she pointed to the community’s response as a model for the rest of the country.

She added:“When Finchley Reform Synagogue was itself on the receiving end of an attempted arson attack—who should turn up that Shabbat evening, that Friday night, when the whole community felt shaken? The Somali Bravanese community, out in force. It was a powerful symbol of solidarity, one that encapsulates the behaviours of cohesive communities. It doesn’t come about from nothing. It doesn’t come about overnight. It takes a huge amount of work from dedicated civil society, from religious and communal leaders, investment and support from the council to rebuild, and hard yards of extensive community organising.”

Sackman reiterated that while the rule of law is vital for protecting minorities, “the law alone is not enough.”

“It’s vital, it’s necessary, and it can bridge the gap between the world as it is and the world as we wish it to be,” she said.

“But it is the work of politics, of leadership, of civil society, to create the conditions—the social, economic, and cultural conditions—in which true cohesion can be realised.”

She sounded a warning about the current political climate: “Antisemitism on the rise, anti-Muslim hatred on the rise, anti-migrant sentiment on the rise. Driven by populists on the left and right, it is rupturing our communal fabric.”

Sackman also rejected calls for the UK to quit the European Convention on Human Rights, stating, “We must not fall into the trap, the grave mistake, of interpreting our increasingly divided society as grounds to dismantle our foundational framework of rights. Quite the opposite. We should be doubling down on those protections.

“Our politics must be one which champions those rights and protections. Because upholding that, in my view, is the basis of a cohesive society where minorities can feel that they can belong and are protected; can see themselves enshrined in our laws and those tasked with upholding them.”

Concluding her speech, Sackman urged: “None of us should take no for an answer. We can, and we will, be that bridge between the world as it is and the world that we aspire to see.”

Sackman was introduced by Michael Sternberg OBE KC, President of the Faith & Belief Forum. The lecture was organised by the Sir Sigmund Sternberg Charitable Foundation.

Sternberg’s pioneering work promoting interfaith dialogue helped establish the Three Faiths Forum, now the Faith & Belief Forum.