Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis has been elected as senior Vice President of the World Jewish Congress, with the President of the organisation, Ronald Lauder, having recommended him for the role.

The WJC announced the news of the appointment on Wednesday afternoon, describing Chief Rabbi Mirvis as “a principled leader who has broken new ground in many fields” and “a prominent voice in Jewish leadership, interfaith relations, and the fight against antisemitism.” The organisation said it was their intention for Chief Rabbi Mirvis to “play a leading role in the WJC’s global activities, including engagement with world leaders, combatting antisemitism, strengthening relations with Jewish communities worldwide, and advancing interfaith dialogue and cooperation.”

Lauder, who has led the WJC for almost 20 years, said that organisation was “honoured to welcome Chief Rabbi Mirvis to the leadership…his moral leadership, wisdom, and longstanding commitment to Jewish life have earned him great respect across religious and national boundaries. His experience and guidance will be invaluable as we work to strengthen Jewish communities and advance our shared interests around the world.”

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Chief Rabbi Mirvis said he had “long admired the historic achievements of the World Jewish Congress, and it is a tremendous privilege to join this distinguished organization.

“I look forward to working alongside its leadership and representatives of Jewish communities worldwide to strengthen Jewish life, deepen interfaith understanding, and address the challenges facing our people.”

Sir Ephraim has served as Chief Rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth since 2013.

Other British members of the executive committee of the World Jewish Congress include Board of Deputies president Phil Rosenberg, who is a WJC vice president, Marie van der Zyl, the previous president of the Board who is the organisation’s commissioner on gender equality and inclusion, and Dr Ephrat Shaoulian-Sopher, chair of the Board of Advisors at the Ezri Center for Iran and Gulf States Research.