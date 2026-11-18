A Palestinian museum that received British public funding has been accused of glorifying terrorists responsible for the murder of Israeli men, women and children.

The Palestinian Museum in Birzeit, in the West Bank, holds posters celebrating the perpetrators of Israel’s deadliest terror attacks, including the 1978 Coastal Road massacre, without acknowledging their victims.

The Charity Commission has opened a regulatory compliance case into Taawon UK, a British charity that helped establish the museum, following concerns over its oversight of charitable funds, The Telegraph revealed.

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The museum, which opened in 2016, has benefited from several grants through the British Council’s Cultural Protection Fund, including £152,208 awarded in 2019 to preserve and digitise historical documents.

Further funding supported the establishment of a conservation studio and work on traditional Palestinian clothing collections. The last payment for the museum was made in 2022.

Among the material held by the museum is a poster honouring Dalal al-Mughrabi as a “Martyr of the Palestinian Revolution”.

Al-Mughrabi led a group of Fatah terrorists who murdered 38 Israeli civilians, including 13 children, during the Coastal Road massacre in March 1978.

Another poster celebrates Khalil al-Wazir, better known as Abu Jihad, who was accused of masterminding the massacre.

The museum also describes Marwan Barghouti, who was convicted of five murders in 2004, as “a Palestinian freedom fighter”, and holds a leaflet commemorating the “murder” of Hamas bomb maker Yahya Ayyash.

An event held by the museum this year featured a speaker who described Hamas as “freedom fighters” rather than terrorists.

UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI) has written to Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, the British Council and the Charity Commission, calling for further funding to be suspended while its concerns are investigated.

The organisation said the museum “presents people responsible for some of the deadliest terrorist attacks on Israeli civilians as heroes, martyrs and freedom fighters, and does so in material it makes available to schoolchildren”.

Taawon UK, registered in Britain as the Welfare Association, has separately received £1.02 million from the National Lottery Community Fund. Those grants were awarded before 2016 to support vulnerable refugee families, rather than the museum.

The lottery fund ended its international grants programme in 2019.

A Charity Commission spokesperson said: “Following concerns raised about the Welfare Association and its trustees’ oversight of the end use of charitable funds, we have opened a regulatory compliance case to examine the matter further. We will be engaging with the charity’s trustees as we gather more information.”

The British Council said all recipients of Cultural Protection Fund grants undergo checks and are screened again every two years.

Its spokesperson added: “We take any concerns of this nature seriously, and we are looking carefully at the points raised in the letter we have received, in line with our usual processes.”

Taawon UK was not involved in choosing the museum’s exhibits and maintains that the material is presented neutrally as part of the historical record.

A spokesperson for the charity told The Telegraph: “Taawon UK is a humanitarian charity operating in full compliance with UK law.

“To criticise digital archives relating to a conflict presented neutrally, as they are in other museums internationally, or argue for their censorship, risks distorting Palestinian history and undermining legitimate historical preservation.

“We are proud to support Palestinians in preserving their history despite the daily atrocities being perpetrated against them.”