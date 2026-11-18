To the extent that there is any possibility of accountability within the charedi community, the entire burden currently falls on the shoulders of victims

Chaim Halpern was first arrested in 2013, on suspicion of sexual assault and perverting the course of justice. Three other men were subsequently also questioned on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. But the case was later dropped, with the police saying that “all allegations had been fully investigated”. His conviction last week of sexual assault, against a different woman, raises uncomfortable questions about what happened after those earlier allegations, why Halpern retained his standing and what was done to protect vulnerable women.

It is worth taking a step back for a minute and considering how long it has taken to get to this point. A boy born around the time of Halpern’s original arrest would now be celebrating his bar mitzvah. There will be those who point to Halpern’s conviction and believe that this is likely to encourage more ​charedi women to come forward and name those who have abused them. We would encourage such people to consider whether, if they were the victim of a crime which strikes at the heart of everything they considered sacred, from men who they were taught at a young age to consider holy, they would feel a sense of relief that it has taken this amount of time for the slightest measure of justice to have been done – and decide to risk whatever they have left in pursuit of more of it.

Last week, Rabbi Shraga Feivel Zimmerman, head of the Beis Din for the Federation of Synagogues (now known as Kehillas Federation) said: “It is particularly chilling to consider that if the reports of the perpetrator’s depraved behaviour had been taken seriously in 2012, when they were first revealed, and the Chachamim (rabbinical authorities) wrote about it, the tragic experience of further victims could have been avoided.”

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

He went on to say that “It is incumbent upon all rabbonim and lay leaders to do everything we can to make sure that this does not repeat itself in the future, and that must begin by supporting those who have the bravery to expose it”.

Rabbi Zimmerman is not wrong. There were rabbonim who spoke up at the time. But in general, Halpern was able to continue in his position, without any significant pushback which affected him. We now know that Chaim Halpern is guilty, but he isn’t special. He is a man like any other – he has no magic and no otherworldly power. He has nothing beyond that which the community has given him.

And so, we need to focus our energy on what Chaim Halpern has been given until now, and by whom. Halpern continued to occupy a position of religious authority. That raises serious questions about the decisions taken by those responsible for safeguarding vulnerable people, and whether sufficient precautions were put in place.

He has been given the benefit of the doubt by people too embarrassed, ashamed or afraid to admit that their actions may have put women in harm’s way. He has been given a seat on the dais at community gatherings by people who did not want to bother themselves with the discomfort of asking him to leave. He has been allowed to ride out old allegations and been able to rely on people’s short memories and general squeamishness to avoid facing consequences for his behaviour by people who placed their own self-interest above any concern for those who were brought, often at a time of significant fragility, into his presence.

He has been allowed to do all these things because to disallow him from doing them would require substantive reform of institutional thinking and communal practice. It would require some uncomfortable discussions about the consequences of inaction on sexual abuse. It would mean doing things differently, starting right now.

It would mean admitting that halachic positions about how women can (and can’t) give evidence creates unmitigated risk. It would also mean admitting that people who do good things, wear the right clothes and speak with the right accent can also do terrible things. It might even mean admitting that what a person wears is not indicative of their piety. Worst of all, it would mean admitting that sometimes, the threat comes from within our own community and that those who do not oppose the threat become complicit in its perpetration.

These things are hard to admit because they would require a drastic reorganisation of power structures within the community. Livelihoods and organisational strategies would fall apart. Instead of expecting vulnerable individuals to push for progress and change, those who bank on that change never coming would have to look for new ways to earn a living. Leadership would have to actually lead on this issue, rather than issuing vague statements every few years.

There will no doubt be charedim who will gesture to the issue of sexual assault in general society – most recently exhibited during the Russell Brand trial – and ask why we are singling them out for criticism. The answer is that they are not special – any particularly close-knit group, across different religions or ideologies, runs the risk of having sexual abuse allegations internally stifled. But we are not Catholic, or Muslim, or Communist. We are Jewish, and therefore what happens in the Jewish community – particularly in the UK – is of direct interest and concern to us.

To the extent that there is any possibility of accountability, the entire burden currently falls on the shoulders of victims. That responsibility is an onerous one, that they bear in addition to the lasting harms resulting from the crimes to which they have already been subjected. When they do “report to the police” many report losing housing, jobs, school places for their children and service in shops as a consequence. They stand to gain absolutely nothing at all within the community by standing up in front of a court of law – and yet it is they who face the scrutiny alone.

Shouldn’t all of this be the responsibility of those who have knowledge of what has happened, who have evidence, who could and should be providing that evidence in support of the victims? It cannot be right that they sit safely at home without putting their necks on the line.

What exactly will change? As Jewish News reports this week, Halpern was already back giving a sermon in his shteibel hours after his conviction. If, when he is sentenced in January, he receives a prison sentence, he will be presented in certain quarters as someone unjustly condemned. When he is released, he will likely be invited to the same communal events and celebrations, receiving the place of honour he regards as his birthright. The exact same people who used to tell us “innocent until proven guilty” will now be saying “he has served his punishment. Have you never heard of forgiveness?” As if such forgiveness was theirs to bestow.

And women will once again be brought to him for ‘help’.

Chaim Halpern being found guilty won’t create change in and of itself. Without fundamental change from within the community itself, others that prey on the vulnerable will never receive even a modicum of the justice they deserve.