Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar has criticised the UK government’s new sanctions against eight Israeli construction firms involved in settlement activity, calling the move a “hostile act against private, law-abiding companies.”

The British sanctions, announced by Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, target companies linked to settlement expansion in the West Bank, as part of the first measures under the UK’s expanded Global Human Rights powers since the September “reset” of the UK’s approach to Israel.https://www.jewishnews.co.uk/miliband-sanctions-eight-israeli-firms-and-activist-group-over-settlement-expansion-and-gaza-aid-block/

Sa’ar suggested Israel would respond in kind: “We will examine new ways to strengthen settlement in Judea and Samaria. As has been the case in the past, Israel will take countermeasures in response to the British move.”

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Miliband defended the move as essential for preserving prospects for peace, stating, “Protecting the two-state solution is the North Star of this Government’s approach.” He continued: “That is why my message on E1 is clear: do not bid, do not build, and do not profit from the destruction of the two-state solution.”

In a strongly worded rebuttal, Sa’ar declared: “Israel views the additional sanctions against it, announced today by the Labour government in Britain, with the utmost gravity. This is a hostile act against private, law-abiding companies.”

He argued that the Jewish people “have a right to live in their historic homeland,” adding, “historic rights in Judea and Samaria are thousands of years old and have been recognised, among other things, in the Balfour Declaration and the British Mandate at the time.”

He further criticised the UK, asserting: “The British Labour government’s hostility, bias and one-sidedness are all the more glaring given its failure to take any action against the Palestinian Authority, which continues a policy that encourages terrorism through payments, engages in severe incitement in its education system, and carries out illegal construction that also violates signed agreements.

“As in the past, Israel will take countermeasures against the British move. The elements of the response, across a broad range of options, are being considered. Once decisions are made, we will present them.”

The UK named eight Israeli property and development companies in its announcement, listing settlement projects with which they are actively involved.

The UK also sanctioned Tzav 9, an Israeli activist group dedicated to stopping humanitarian aid from entering Gaza.

On September 8, Miliband had announced a significant policy shift in the UK’s stance toward Israel, emphasising a firmer approach to Israeli settlement activity and a renewed commitment to the two-state solution.

The so-called “reset” included expanded sanctions powers and a warning that the UK would not tolerate actions that undermine peace prospects.

As part of its immediate reaction, Israel also announced the closure of the consulate in East Jerusalem, a move officials described as a direct response to what they termed as British interference in Israeli sovereignty.

The histroic building has not closed completely, but the British diplomatic numbers have been reduced, and its status downgraded.