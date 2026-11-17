University says volunteer’s social media comments made it impossible for her to promote interfaith understanding

The London School of Economics (LSE) has removed a Muslim chaplain from its Faith Centre after she branded a Jewish journalist a “fake Jew”, blamed Zionism for antisemitism and shared a tribute to Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Izabela Hanifah Was, an unpaid volunteer at the university, lost her role following complaints about a series of social media posts uncovered by antisemitism watchdog GnasherJew.

LSE told Jewish News that Hanifah’s public comments made it impossible for her to carry out her role in promoting understanding between faiths.

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An LSE spokesperson said: “Antisemitism is abhorrent and unacceptable. Whilst we do not comment on individuals or on lawful speech, we will always take swift action under the School’s rules and policies where it is found.”

In January this year, Hanifah responded to Jewish journalist Adam Cailler on X with the words “Fake Jew Alert”, accompanied by a clown emoji.

The following month, she claimed the Israeli national anthem was “Lie and steal then pretend we are Jews”.

In a separate Facebook post, she accused Zionism of hijacking Judaism and described it as “the cause of antisemitism”.

On 7 October 2023, Hanifah reposted a statement by UN special rapporteur Francesca Albanese claiming the violence “must be put in context”.

When Jewish human rights lawyer Arsen Ostrovsky accused Albanese of excusing terrorism, Hanifah responded: “Shame on you for trying to downplay the whole world by portraying yourself as a victim. Stealing land and murdering civilians for decades is done by Israel”.

In January 2025, she shared a tribute comparing Sinwar, one of the architects of the massacre, to Libyan resistance leader Omar al-Mukhtar.

The post read: “If we did not live in the time of Al-Mukhtar, we lived in the time of Al-Sinwar.”

Hanifah also suggested that paedophilia was part of the faith of those she was criticising in a post published on 17 February.

A month later, she claimed French journalist Marine Vlahovic had been “Assassinated by zionists”, despite French prosecutors having ruled out third-party involvement in her death.

UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI) wrote to LSE on Sunday, raising concerns about whether Jewish and Israeli students could trust Hanifah to provide impartial pastoral support.

LSE president and vice-chancellor Professor Larry Kramer confirmed her removal in correspondence published by the organisation on Monday.

He said: “Antisemitism is abhorrent to the School leadership and we will always take swift action where it is found.”

Kramer also outlined steps the university was taking to combat antisemitism, including specialist training for staff supporting Jewish students and a new system for reporting harassment and discrimination.

A UKLFI spokesperson said: “We welcome LSE’s prompt and decisive response. Someone who promotes offensive stereotypes about Jews, mocks victims of the 7 October massacre and circulates tributes to Hamas leaders cannot reasonably be entrusted with providing impartial spiritual support to Jewish students.

“Universities must ensure that those appointed to positions of pastoral responsibility demonstrate respect for people of all faiths. LSE has recognised that freedom of expression does not entitle someone to retain a position for which their public conduct makes them unsuitable.”

Hanifah has also been listed as a Muslim associate chaplain and multi-faith support coordinator at London South Bank University.

Jewish News has contacted Izabela Hanifah Was and London South Bank University for comment.