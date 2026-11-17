Thomas McDowell was originally sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars

Trainee rabbi’s killer up for parole despite cocaine use on day release

A man who murdered a trainee rabbi in north London 24 years ago is set to be considered for parole despite taking cocaine while on unescorted leave from a secure psychiatric hospital.

Thomas McDowell strangled 37-year-old Andreas Hinz in Camden in July 2002 before dismembering his body and dumping the remains in nearby bins.

His remains, which had been cut into six parts and wrapped in plastic, were discovered after rubbish went uncollected in the summer heat.

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His case is due to go before the Parole Board early next year, the Daily Mail reports.

Details of McDowell’s drug use emerged during a High Court hearing over whether he should remain in hospital or return to prison.

He was granted permission to leave hospital without supervision in July 2021, a year before his minimum prison term expired.

In 2023, he tested positive for cocaine while working at a garden centre.

Deputy High Court judge Hugo Keith KC said: “He admitted using cocaine at the garden centre and was dismissed from his job there.”

Despite the incident, McDowell retained his permission to leave hospital unaccompanied and had found another job in a garden centre café by January 2024.

Plans to move him into supported accommodation later fell through after he missed an appointment and visited a tattoo shop instead.

Hinz, a German student training to become a rabbi, had met McDowell at the Black Cap gay pub in Camden before going back to his killer’s flat.

At McDowell’s sentencing in 2004, Judge Geoffrey Rivlin QC told him: “I will sentence you on the basis that you are a dangerous psychopath. There are no two ways about it.”

He warned: “I do not know whether it will ever be thought safe to release you into the community.”

McDowell was initially given a whole-life order, which was later reduced on appeal to a minimum term of 20 years.

He spent years at Rampton and Broadmoor psychiatric hospitals before being transferred to Chase Farm Hospital in north London.