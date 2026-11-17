Link Age Southwark to review its code of conduct following an independent investigation into antisemitism allegations

Elderly support charity worker removed from staff list after alleged ‘baby killers’ abuse of Jews

A worker at a south London charity supporting older people has been removed from its online staff list after being accused of shouting “baby killers” at Jewish counter-protesters.

Farah Shahab-din-Chaudhry was previously listed as service coordinator and communication and participation lead at Link Age Southwark, which launched an independent investigation into her alleged behaviour.

She was allegedly filmed shouting abuse at Jewish counter-protesters during the National March for Palestine in London on 18 July.

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Antisemitism watchdog GnasherJew identified Shahab-din-Chaudhry in the footag e and subsequently uncovered social media posts attributed to her, including one celebrating Hassan al-Banna, the founder of the Muslim Brotherhood.

UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI) submitted a formal complaint to the charity on 23 August, also highlighting posts describing Zionism as a disease and endorsing placards comparing Zionism with Nazism and apartheid.

The organisation raised concerns about the alleged behaviour of someone working with potentially vulnerable people, including Jewish service users.

In a letter to UKLFI on Monday, the charity’s chief executive, Ceri Sheppard, confirmed that trustees had accepted the independent investigator’s report.

She wrote: “As a result of the concerns raised by UKLFI, the Board commissioned an independent investigator to consider each of the matters raised in the letter.”

The charity will now review its code of conduct and continue its equality, diversity and inclusion training programme.

Shahab-din-Chaudhry’s name no longer appears on the charity’s staff webpage. However, Link Age Southwark has not confirmed whether she remains employed or whether disciplinary action has been taken.

A UKLFI spokesperson said: “We welcome Link Age Southwark’s serious response to our complaint, including commissioning an independent investigation and reviewing its Code of Conduct.

“Charities serving vulnerable members of the community have a particular responsibility to ensure that everyone, including Jewish service users, is treated with dignity and respect.

“Describing Zionism as ‘a disease’ and shouting ‘Baby Killers’ at Jewish people raise serious concerns about antisemitism. We hope the measures taken by Link Age Southwark will ensure that such conduct is not tolerated and that Jewish members of the community can have confidence in the charity’s services.”

Jewish News has contacted Link Age Southwark for further comment.