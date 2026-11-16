Oxford Reform Society president accused of claiming Jews work with Satan

The president of an Oxford University Reform UK society has been accused of antisemitism after writing that the Jewish people were enemies of Christianity and linking them to Satan.

Vittorio Cuneo-Flood, a fourth-year classics student who previously stood as a Reform UK council candidate, made the remarks in articles published in 2024 by The Recusant, a traditionalist Catholic newsletter.

In one article, he described a struggle against the “enemies of Christ in society”, before identifying Jews as among those enemies.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

He wrote: “These enemies are invisible, in Satan and his demons. They are organised in Freemasonry and the Jewish nation.”

In another article, he claimed the devil was seeking to “spread confusion through the false notion of ‘antisemitism’, with which those who defend the integral rights of Christ the King are labelled”.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) has called on Reform UK to investigate the revelations, saying: “This rhetoric and conduct have no place in a mainstream political party.”

Cuneo-Flood also reportedly criticised the idea of Catholicism and Judaism having equal rights.

The Recusant is associated with the Society of Saint Pius X, a traditionalist Catholic movement whose members have included the late Holocaust denier, Richard Williamson.

According to The Times, Cuneo-Flood also attended a conference last year organised by Homeland, a far-right party formed by members of Patriotic Alternative. Homeland has denied being a neo-Nazi organisation.

Cuneo-Flood joined Oxford in 2023 and later complained that the university’s existing political societies were “liberal and rotten”.

The revelations come as the Reform Society faces criticism over its decision to host controversial academic Nathan Cofnas at Oriel College on Tuesday.

Cofnas, who has described himself as a “race realist”, previously argued that black people would largely disappear from prominent positions outside sport and entertainment in a society based entirely on merit.

His planned talk on diversity, equality and inclusion in higher education has prompted protests and calls for the college to cancel the event.

However, more than 170 academics, including nine Oxford professors, have backed the college’s decision to allow the talk to go ahead.

The society is also hosting Reform UK MP Andrew Rosindell and Restore activist Lucy White this term.

Cuneo-Flood previously defended its choice of speakers, saying they represented “a wide array of views on the Right” and that inviting them did not mean the society agreed with everything they said.

Jewish News has approached Cuneo-Flood and Reform UK for comment.