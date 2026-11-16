Labour minister rejects claim UK foreign policy endangers British Jews

A senior Labour minister has challenged the assertion that the government’s foreign policy “puts a target on the backs of British Jews,” responding to concerns raised in a heated House of Lords debate.

Non-affiliated peer Lord Austin argued in the House of Lords that the government, MPs in Parliament, and the media “singling out” Israel has serious consequences for the Jewish community in Britain. Austin elaborated: “As a senior member of the Jewish community said to me at the weekend, this puts a target on the back of British Jews.”

Responding, Home Office minister Lord Hanson replied: “I don’t accept, with due respect to the Noble Lord, that UK government foreign policy puts a target on the backs of British Jews.”

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He continued: “We have a right to take a view on the position taken by the government of Israel,” he continued.

He added: “The state of Israel has an absolute right to exist, and we’ll defend that.”

“But we have a right to take a position on Israeli policy, and on those who take a different view regarding some issues in Israel and Palestine.

“The key point is that we also have a duty to ensure that we do not tolerate antisemitism. We support the Jewish community, and those who seek to inflict terrorist or harsh impacts on them are held to account by this UK government.”

Lord Austin had argued; “But if, as happens in Parliament, in the government, and in the media, Israel is talked about more than any other issue, singled out for criticism, and held to standards not applied to other countries—constantly and falsely accused regarding its conduct—then I’m afraid the minister’s got to face facts on this.”

Austin’s view was echoed by the Conservative peer Lord Leigh who claimed “if this government was more forthright in asserting its own views that there is no apartheid in Israel, as evidenced by the recent elections, that there is no Gaza genocide, it would be less likely that British Jews would be singled out, and less likely that they’ve attempted to murder them in a place of worship.”

Lord Hanson also strongly criticised remarks by the Crossbench peer Lord Singh, who blamed the rise of antisemitism in the UK on the Jewish community’s “inexplicable silence over Israeli genocide in Gaza.”

Hanson replied: “Well, can I just say I don’t accept that the Jewish community have brought these attacks on themselves in the United Kingdom under any circumstance whatsoever.

“People who are of the Jewish faith in the United Kingdom have a perfect right to enjoy their faith, to live their life, to go to their schools, and to join their community centres without any threat from any external body, whether an individual or a state-led organisation.”

Baroness Deech had sparked the debate, with her question on funding for security structural measures required by Jewish communities for their buildings.

The Crossbench peer said it was “a tragedy” to raise the issue in the Lords, listing the multiple threats the community has faced in recent years.

While the community welcomed funding for security protection, Deech emphasised the need for increased structural support for communal buildings and hubs, given the upsurge in antisemitism.