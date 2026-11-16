Jewish war veterans aged 106 and 101 lead thousands at AJEX Remembrance Parade

From Normandy veterans to young cadets, generations gathered at the Cenotaph to honour Jewish service and sacrifice

Medals pinned to coats, poppies worn with pride and generations of families gathered in Whitehall as more than 3,500 people came together on Sunday for an AJEX Remembrance Parade celebrating Britain’s Jewish military heritage.

Among them were two remarkable veterans: Doris Rose, 106, who served as a radar operator during the Second World War, and Mervyn Kersh, 101, who landed on the beaches of Normandy in June 1944.

Under the banner ‘British. Jewish. Proud.’, more than 2,600 people marched from the Horse Guards Parade to the Cenotaph, honouring generations of Jewish servicemen and women who fought and died for Britain.

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For Rose, who celebrated her 106th birthday on Armistice Day, the occasion brought recognition for the thousands of Jewish women whose wartime contributions have sometimes been overshadowed by those on the front line.

She laid a wreath in memory of women who served in the armed forces, factories, nursing services and other essential wartime roles.

“We had to be brave. I was one of the first women to serve as a radar operator, and I was immensely proud to lay a wreath in memory of all the Jewish women who played their part during the war,” she said.

Watching proudly was her son John, who told Jewish News: “I feel very honoured for Mum. I just feel so proud of her.”

He said the occasion was one she would remember for the rest of her life, particularly as the family did not know how many more parades she would be able to attend.

“It’s wonderful to get recognition at that age,” he added.

Reflecting on the sacrifices made by his mother’s generation, he said: “All we can do is pray to God that it doesn’t happen again.”

Kersh, who landed on Gold Beach three days after D-Day in June 1944, laid a wreath in memory of members of the Monash branch of the Royal British Legion.

Speaking to Jewish News, Kersh said: “It gives you pride in what you did in the army.”

He also presented his original childhood badge to Neil Martin, chief executive of the Jewish Lads’ & Girls’ Brigade (JLGB), an organisation he joined as a young boy before going on to serve in the British Army.

The exchange, shared by WTFalafel podcast, brought together a veteran whose military service began more than eight decades ago and an organisation still helping shape young Jewish lives.

Founded in 1895, the JLGB lost 535 former members who served King and Country.

The ceremony also brought together political, military and communal leaders, including Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis. Vice Admiral Sir Andy Kyte laid the AJEX national wreath, Veterans Minister Calvin Bailey MP honoured British personnel killed in conflicts since the Second World War, and Rabbi Josh Levy paid tribute to Jewish military chaplains.

Sir Lloyd Dorfman laid a wreath marking the 90th anniversary of the Battle of Cable Street, while Holocaust survivor Susan Pollack OBE joined Conservative MP Bob Blackman in remembering victims of Nazi persecution.

Other tributes recognised Jewish codebreakers at Bletchley Park and those who served in conflicts from the First World War to the present day.

Bailey said: “A privilege to join AJEX here today. This parade represents a remarkable tradition of Remembrance. We reaffirm our gratitude to the Jewish community for an enduring contribution to the defence of our nation.”

There was also a personal moment for Board of Deputies president Phil Rosenberg, who shared a story of his grandfather, Private Abraham Jacob ‘Jack’ Rosenberg, a Royal Army Medical Corps serviceman who donated blood to save a Nazi officer’s life during the Second World War.

“For the rest of his years, the Jewish blood that he had been taught was tainted was the very blood that sustained his life,” Rosenberg told the gathering.

His grandfather’s medals had disappeared decades earlier after Rosenberg’s uncle Jeffrey, then a young boy, buried them in the garden while playing pirates.

After hearing the story at last year’s parade, AJEX volunteers Dan Fox and Brian Bloom helped secure replacement medals from the Ministry of Defence. Rosenberg presented them to his uncle during Sunday’s ceremony.

“Please don’t bury this set in the garden,” he joked.

Roy Verity, a non-Jewish representative of the Royal Air Force Association, whose father served as a navigator aboard Mosquito aircraft during the Second World War, reflected on the shared sacrifice of Jewish and non-Jewish servicemen.

“They fought side by side in both World Wars,” he told Jewish News.

While veterans remembered the wars they had lived through, younger participants were there to ensure their stories would not be forgotten.

Members of the JLGB marched alongside veterans and serving personnel, while cadets from the JFS and JCoSS Combined Cadet Force took part in the ceremony.

Cadet Aurora Kaufman laid a wreath on behalf of the cadets, while pupils from Hasmonean High Schools, Immanuel College, JCoSS, JFS and Yavneh College placed poppy posies at the Cenotaph.

For AJEX chief executive Fiona Palmer, seeing the generations together was among the day’s most powerful moments.

“To see Doris, Mervyn and Susan standing alongside young people was incredibly moving. It was a powerful reminder that remembrance is not only about looking back. It is about ensuring these stories, values and contributions are carried forward,” she said.

The parade took place against a backdrop of rising antisemitism, with the Community Security Trust (CST) working alongside police and organisers to help ensure the event could proceed safely.

Palmer added: “At a time when many Jewish people feel increasingly anxious about expressing their identity, more than 3,000 people stood together with pride to honour those who served Britain and show that Jewish service belongs at the heart of our national story.”

The annual commemoration has its roots in 1934, when King George V granted Jewish veterans the right to march to the Cenotaph on the Sunday following Remembrance Sunday.

AJEX national chair Jon Tyler recalled that history, pointing to the contribution of Jewish servicemen during both World Wars and the generations who followed.

“We are reminding Britain of a proud truth: British Jews have always been loyal to Crown and Country,” he said.

The parade followed a fortnight of AJEX remembrance activities, including its Remember in Red campaign, veterans’ school visits, AJEX Shabbats and commemorative events across the country.

As veterans gathered alongside the schoolchildren who will inherit their stories, Tyler delivered a message that captured the spirit of the day.

“We will not be intimidated. This is our home. We are Jewish, we are British, and we are proud.”

The full AJEX Remembrance Parade and ceremony can be watched online