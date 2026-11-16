World Jewish Relief calls for volunteers to preserve Jewish refugee history

World Jewish Relief and the Arolsen Archives are seeking volunteers to help put 277,000 historic Jewish refugee records online, making it easier for Holocaust survivors and their families to trace their history. No specialist knowledge is needed.

The initiative, called #everynamecounts, is about digitising the names of victims and survivors of Nazi persecution and preserving Jewish history in a time of growing antisemitism and Holocaust denial. Volunteers are being sought to type names, dates of birth and birthplaces from images of the original documents from the 1930s and 40s.

WJR and the Arolsen archives – the world’s largest archive on the victims and survivors of Nazi persecution – describe the process as “simple”, with volunteers able to follow step by step instructions.

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As described by the organisations, “the only necessary elements are an internet connection and a laptop, tablet or smartphone.

“Behind each registration slip is a person: a Kindertransport child, a separated parent or a survivor rebuilding their life. Through #everynamecounts, volunteers can ensure future generations never forget.”

A registration slip is the first official record that exists of someone in Nazi Europe seeking help from the UK in the 1930s and 1940s. World Jewish Relief’s archive holds records of Jewish refugees supported by the charity, then known as the Central British Fund for German Jewry (CBF).

Founded in 1933, the organisation helped 65,000 Jews escape Nazi persecution and rebuild their lives in Britain including many of the Kindertransport children.

As described by the minds behind the initiative, such a registration slip “can be the starting point for a much fuller story. Some are linked to detailed case files containing personal letters, school reports, and records of the support the charity provided.”

WJR’s honorary historian Dr. Rachel Pistol said: “It is our shared responsibility to look after these fascinating and unique records, which provide missing details about the journey thousands of Jewish refugees faced after fleeing Nazi-occupied Europe.

“By transcribing them, volunteers will help World Jewish Relief connect more survivors and their descendants with records of their family’s history. It’s a simple task, but for the family who finally finds that connection, it can mean so much. And, as we sadly lose Holocaust survivors, it is our job to continue telling their stories, so people remember what happened.”

Jill Praus, programme manager at the Arolsen Archives, added:“Remembrance means actively engaging with the experiences and fates of those persecuted under Nazism and taking responsibility for the present. This is exactly what #everynamecounts is about.”

She added that by taking part, people turn remembrance “into a shared responsibility that brings generations and people across countries together. This makes the collaboration between our archives all the more important.”