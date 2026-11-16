Former judge Rupert Jones replaces Jonathan Hall KC as terror laws watchdog

Former judge Rupert Jones has been appointed as the Government’s new independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, succeeding Jonathan Hall KC.

Jones brings extensive legal experience, having served as a judge of the Upper Tribunal and appeared as counsel before the House of Lords, the Supreme Court, and the Privy Council.

He has pledged to focus closely on balancing “liberty and security” in his new role.

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Jonathan Hall, during his tenure, became the first Independent Reviewer of State Threats Legislation.

His recommendations led to the introduction of new Home Office powers allowing the Home Secretary to designate state-linked organisations involved in hostile activity against the UK—such as Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)—for proscription.

Earlier this year, Hall stated at a Policy Exchange event that targeting a group based on nationality, such as Israelis, should be recognised as a breach of the Public Order Act 1986.

He emphasised that police forces must be held accountable for not addressing the targeting of “Israeli citizens as well as Jews living among them.”

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood confirmed the appointment, saying:“The threats we face from terrorism and foreign states are growing.

“So, it is vital we have the best independent and expert scrutiny of the powers we use to keep the public safe. Rupert’s deep legal expertise and sound judgment will be vital in ensuring our response remains effective and proportionate. I would also like to pay tribute to Jonathan Hall for his long and distinguished service. His rigorous oversight and analysis have improved our laws and made our country safer.”

Jones expressed his gratitude for the appointment, stating:“I am very grateful to have been given the opportunity to serve in this role and to provide an independent contribution to an evolving area of law that is of significant public importance. When reviewing the relevant provisions, I hope to inform public debate, scrutinise the use of the legislation, and make appropriate recommendations, paying due regard to fairness and effectiveness, liberty and security.”

Hall reflected on his time in the role, saying:“The independent reviewer carries out a unique and, I believe, important role. I am very grateful to all the members of the public, officials, police, civil society organisations, academics, journalists, Parliamentarians, and ministers who gave up time, information, and expertise to allow me to review how national security laws operate in practice. After more than seven years as independent reviewer, it is time for a fresh pair of eyes, and I wish Rupert Jones every success.”

Last year, defending the government’s decision to proscribe the Palestine Action group, Hall said:“The home secretary’s decision to proscribe Palestine Action was clearly intended to dismantle an organisation of serious saboteurs who have given up on parliamentary democracy. There is no way ordinary criminal law would be effective against funding, training, and recruitment.”

In April, Hall warned that attacks on Jewish people in the UK had become “the biggest national security emergency” in nearly a decade, noting that British Jews increasingly feel they “cannot live a normal life.”