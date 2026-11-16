Prime Minister Andy Burnham has signalled openness to working with a new government in Israel – but he set strict conditions for engagement.

Making his first major foreign policy speech, Burnham insisted that cooperation will depend on Israel “ceasing the violence, stopping settlements on Palestinian land, and allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza in the volumes that are needed.”

Speaking at the Lord Mayor’s of London’s banquet, Burnham told dignitaries, “I want the world to see Britain once again – in our traditional role as an honest broker and coalition builder.”

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Burnham described Monday night’s speech as “a repositioning of British foreign policy, marking a clear break from the mistakes of the last ten years,” and praised Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband “for leading this change.”

He continued:” Shortly after I became Prime Minister, we acted to address the Israeli Government’s actions in Gaza and the West Bank and stop trade with illegal settlements.

“It is right to stand up for the two-state solution before it is rendered impossible by new settlements. Sceptics said nothing would change. In fact, we have built a coalition of a dozen countries who joined our position.

“We will now work with all partners to support peace and security across the region.

“And that includes working with the new Israeli government if they end the violence, stop building settlements on Palestinian land, and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza in the volumes that are needed. We will keep speaking frankly about these issues – including Iran.”

On the threat posed by Tehran, the Prime Minister warned, “We cannot allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon, nor to massacre their own people and threaten the region unchecked.

“Nor will we allow them to sponsor attacks on journalists, our Jewish communities here in Britain, and airbases without response.”

Reflecting on the UK’s response to the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks, Burnham said, “While Britain rightly condemned Hamas and the appalling attacks of October 7th, our response to what followed in Gaza left many questioning our moral compass.

“We created the impression that the Britain the world thought it knew had changed. It hadn’t—the people of this country are still as great and decent as they ever were.

“But the political turbulence of our times created the impression that we had changed, causing confusion. That is why now is the right time to set out our new approach.”

Burnham also addressed the ongoing conflict with Iran, stating, “We cannot allow this war to continue indefinitely as it drives the prices of energy through the roof for ordinary people.

“It is against our values and our interests to do so. So we are working to support mediators in securing an agreement that ends the war, reopens the Strait of Hormuz, and prevents Iran from developing a nuclear weapon. Again—leading with our values. Because it’s right. And because it is in our interests.”

Turning to Ukraine, Burnham argued that Britain’s response “should set the standard to apply across the board.”

He stated, “Under both parties, we have been strong and consistent in standing with the Ukrainian people as they fight for their freedom. We have worked well with our European partners, putting up more of a united front than Russia expected, as we will demonstrate again at Thursday’s meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Berlin.

“We will continue to do so for as long as it takes. And we will continue to ramp up pressure on Russia to agree to a full and immediate ceasefire.”

He concluded with a warning: “If Russian aggression is not checked at the gates of Europe, it won’t be long before we face it more directly ourselves.”

Britain’s global standing has diminished in the decade since Brexit, Burnham also said, as he claimed the deal with the EU had not been good enough for the country.

He said he believed that a summit with the EU later this week could deliver “real improvements in people’s everyday lives in areas of the country that have felt neglected for too long”, passing his so-called “Makerfield test”.