Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband has unveiled a sweeping package of sanctions targeting eight Israeli construction and property development firms accused of facilitating settlement expansion in the West Bank, as well as an activist group known for obstructing humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Announcing his first sanctions package since September’s “reset” of the UK’s approach to Israeli actions in the region and the expansion of UK Global Human Rights powers, Miliband declared: “Protecting the two-state solution is the North Star of this Government’s approach.”

He continued: “That is why my message on E1 is clear: do not bid, do not build, and do not profit from the destruction of the two-state solution.

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“And we will not stand by while those blocking desperately needed aid deepen the intolerable suffering of civilians in Gaza.”

Miliband added: “The status quo in the West Bank and Gaza is unacceptable. We are committed to working productively with a new Israeli government and the Palestinian Authority to advance lasting peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike.”

The eight entities sanctioned on Tuesday are:

Har Hevron Development Company Ltd – A development company which carries out construction and infrastructure works for, and supplies housing units to, Israeli settlements and outposts in the southern West Bank. Now subject to an asset freeze and director disqualification.

– A development company which carries out construction and infrastructure works for, and supplies housing units to, Israeli settlements and outposts in the southern West Bank. Now subject to an asset freeze and director disqualification. Hemdat Shomron Ltd – A property developer and building contractor which initiates, plans, builds and markets housing in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, including at Einav, Kfar Tapuach, Pedu’el, Ma’ale Efrayim, Mitzpe Yericho and Dolev. Now subject to an asset freeze and director disqualification.

– A property developer and building contractor which initiates, plans, builds and markets housing in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, including at Einav, Kfar Tapuach, Pedu’el, Ma’ale Efrayim, Mitzpe Yericho and Dolev. Now subject to an asset freeze and director disqualification. S.A.G. (Velvel) Construction and Development Ltd – An Israeli contractor and developer which builds and markets housing and public buildings in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, including at Efrat, Shilo and Eli. Now subject to an asset freeze and director disqualification.

– An Israeli contractor and developer which builds and markets housing and public buildings in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, including at Efrat, Shilo and Eli. Now subject to an asset freeze and director disqualification. Lev HaHar Yazamut Ltd – An Israeli property developer which builds and markets housing in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, including at Itamar, Elon Moreh, Bruchin, Rechelim, and Neria. Now subject to an asset freeze and director disqualification.

– An Israeli property developer which builds and markets housing in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, including at Itamar, Elon Moreh, Bruchin, Rechelim, and Neria. Now subject to an asset freeze and director disqualification. Harey Zahav – An Israeli property developer which initiates, plans, builds and markets housing in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and markets that housing to purchasers in Israel and abroad. Now subject to an asset freeze and director disqualification.

– An Israeli property developer which initiates, plans, builds and markets housing in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and markets that housing to purchasers in Israel and abroad. Now subject to an asset freeze and director disqualification. Ariel Residential Judea & Samaria Ltd – An Israeli property developer which initiates, plans, builds and markets housing in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, including at Ariel, Alei Zahav, Pedu’el, Metzad, and Efrat. Now subject to an asset freeze and director disqualification.

– An Israeli property developer which initiates, plans, builds and markets housing in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, including at Ariel, Alei Zahav, Pedu’el, Metzad, and Efrat. Now subject to an asset freeze and director disqualification. Ami Gvirtzman Architects 2021 Ltd – An Israeli architectural and planning practice which designs housing, neighbourhoods and public infrastructure for Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, including at Carmel, Ma’ale Amos, Tekoa and Efrat. Now subject to an asset freeze and director disqualification.

– An Israeli architectural and planning practice which designs housing, neighbourhoods and public infrastructure for Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, including at Carmel, Ma’ale Amos, Tekoa and Efrat. Now subject to an asset freeze and director disqualification. Z.F. Building Company Ltd – An Israeli property developer which initiates, plans, builds and markets housing in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, including at Ma’ale Yisrael, Nokdim and Kiryat Netafim. Now subject to an asset freeze and director disqualification.

Tzav 9 – an Israeli activist movement whose stated mission has been to stop humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip, and which has organised and carried out blockades of crossings, ports and roads used by humanitarian aid convoys bound for Gaza – is also now subject to an asset freeze and director disqualification.

There was no immediate response from the Israeli government.

Tzav 9 condemned the sanctions in a statement, calling them an act of intimidation. “The UK’s bullying of Israeli companies, organisations, and citizens is a grave step that must not be met with silence,” the group declared.

It argued that the measures cannot be answered with “a statement of condemnation or a polite diplomatic protest.” The movement demanded that the Israeli government stand by those affected and provide them with protection and legal assistance.

“The State of Israel cannot abandon its citizens and organisations,” Tzav 9 insisted, adding that Israel must halt any aid that “strengthens or empowers Hamas.” It concluded that “those who act in the interests of the State of Israel and its citizens should not be left to face unilateral measures by foreign governments on their own.”

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) said the sanctions were a direct response to what it described as an ongoing acceleration of settlement expansion—something the Israeli government has “not only refused to clamp down on, but has facilitated and encouraged.”

Officials stressed that the UK continues to welcome and encourage trade with Israel within its internationally recognised borders (the “green line”), firmly distinguishing this from any activity in the settlements.

They insisted the sanctions package is completely different in scope to broader boycotts against Israel, emphasising its targeted nature.

Jewish News understands Miliband is expected to echo the words of Andy Burnham, signalling his willingness to work with a new Israeli government—provided it adopts a different stance on settlement expansion, violence, and the flow of aid into Gaza.

These measures followed the Foreign Secretary’s pledge on 8 September to respond to the accelerating rate of settlement expansion in the West Bank, which he saidrisks rendering the two-state solution unviable.

Made possible by the UK’s expansion of its Global Human Rights sanctions regime, the announcement comes just before the final deadlines for the E1 tender on the West Bank.

Hannah Weisfeld, executive director of the communal advocacy group Yachad welcomed the announcement of the sanctions package, saying;”The British government’s announcement that it is sanctioning a number of companies responsible for building in settlements and Tzav9 who have actively obstructed the entry of aid into Gaza should be supported by those committed to a future in which Israelis and Palestinians can live in safety and security.

“These measures are targeted at those organisations and companies that are actively working to undermine the possibility of a political resolution and deepen the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. We support the government in taking these measures in order to protect the possibility of a future diplomatic resolution and to alleviate the extreme humanitarian crisis in Gaza.”

But the Britain Israel Communications and Research Centre (BICOM) responded to the announcement saying:”Sanctioning Israeli companies while Israel is defending itself against ongoing security threats is deeply misguided and does absolutely nothing to advance peace. It undermines a democratic ally, and weakens the very relationships needed to build stability.

“Britain is undermining its own credibility as a diplomatic partner. An honest broker must demonstrate balance, consistency and an understanding of both sides’ legitimate concerns. If the UK continues down this path, it should not be surprised when Israel looks elsewhere for constructive diplomatic engagement and future peace negotiations.”