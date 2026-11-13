Federation rabbi raises questions over earlier warnings as Chief Rabbi and safeguarding group Nahamu call for accountability

Halpern abuse could have been prevented ‘if 2012 warnings were heeded’

A leading strictly Orthodox rabbi has warned that further abuse by convicted Golders Green rabbi Aaron “Chaim” Halpern could have been prevented if warnings raised more than a decade ago had been taken seriously.

Rabbi Shraga Feivel Zimmerman, spiritual head of the Federation of Synagogues and head of its rabbinical court, made the striking intervention after Halpern, 68, was found guilty of two counts of sexual assault at Harrow Crown Court on Thursday.

In a video statement following the verdict, Zimmerman said the conviction had “reopened wounds” within the community, particularly for those affected by abuse.

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“It is particularly chilling to consider that if the reports of the perpetrator’s depraved behaviour had been taken seriously in 2012, when they were first revealed, and the Chachamim (rabbinical authorities) wrote about it, the tragic experience of further victims could have been avoided,” he said.

His comments have brought renewed attention to warnings raised about Halpern years before his conviction and the responsibilities of communal leaders in responding to allegations of abuse.

Zimmerman praised the courage of those who had spoken out and called on rabbis and lay leaders to support people who report abuse.

“It is incumbent upon all rabbanim and lay leaders to do everything we can to make sure that this does not repeat itself in the future, and that must begin by supporting those who have the bravery to expose it,” he said.

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis also responded to the conviction, declaring that no position of religious authority should place an abuser beyond accountability.

“This conviction sends an unequivocal message: no position of authority or standing can ever place an abuser beyond accountability,” he said.

Paying tribute to the woman who gave evidence, Mirvis added: “I hope this conviction will give strength and reassurance to other victims of abuse. They must know that they will be heard, believed and supported.”

Meanwhile, Jewish safeguarding organisation Nahamu has urged communal bodies to review their handling of previous concerns about Halpern and relevant evidence is passed to police.

In a statement issued on Friday, the organisation recognised the courage of the woman who came forward.

“We call on communal organisations with safeguarding responsibilities to act now,” Nahamu said.

“They should preserve relevant records, review how they handled any concerns raised about Rabbi Halpern, and make clear commitments to submitting any evidence they have to the police.”

Nahamu also urged anyone with information about Halpern’s conduct to contact the Metropolitan Police on 101, quoting CAD4462/12NOV26.

It advised anyone holding relevant emails, messages or other records to preserve the originals and inform the police.

Halpern’s conviction relates to a woman who approached him for guidance on Jewish law in June 2022.

The court heard that he sexually assaulted her during a meeting in his study above a Golders Green synagogue.

He denied both charges but was convicted by a jury.

The Union of Orthodox Hebrew Congregations (UOHC) said Halpern was no longer part of the organisation.

In a separate statement, the Union said it had “robust safeguarding policies” and did not tolerate abuse or inappropriate behaviour, regardless of an individual’s standing.

“Such conduct has no place in our communities and must never be excused,” it said.

The Union announced an inquiry into allegations concerning Halpern in 2022, with a replacement chair appointed in February 2023 after the original chair stepped down. The outcome of that inquiry has not been confirmed.

Detective Constable Joshua Dwyer, of the Metropolitan Police, said Halpern had “exploited the trust placed in him as a religious leader to sexually assault a woman who looked to him for guidance and counselling”.

He described the offences as “a profound abuse of trust” and praised the woman’s courage in coming forward.

Halpern is due to be sentenced at Harrow Crown Court on 12 January 2027.