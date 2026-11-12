Golders Green rabbi Aaron Halpern found GUILTY of sexual assault

The prominent strictly Orthodox rabbi denied two sexual assault charges involving a woman who sought his religious advice

Golders Green rabbi Aaron Halpern has been found guilty of two counts of sexual assault following a trial at Harrow Crown Court.

Halpern, 68, also known as Rabbi Chaim Halpern, had denied both charges, which involved a woman who visited him for religious guidance in June 2022.

Jurors convicted him on Thursday, 12 November. He is due to be sentenced at the same court on 12 January 2027.

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The woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, had approached the rabbi for advice on Jewish law, known as Halacha.

Prosecutors alleged that Halpern touched her thigh before later touching her breasts and groin over her clothing during a private meeting in his study above a Golders Green synagogue.

Jurors also heard recordings of telephone conversations between the pair after the woman returned to Israel, during which sexual matters were discussed.

Halpern denied sexually assaulting her but acknowledged hugging her.

His barrister, Sarah Elliott KC, described him as a “silly old fool” who was “infatuated” with the woman.

The defence questioned the woman’s account and suggested that her dealings with Halpern may have been motivated by money.

Prosecutor Stephen Wells rejected that suggestion, arguing that the woman had no reason to make up the allegations against Halpern.

The court also heard that Halpern allegedly gave the woman £100 and told her to keep quiet about what had happened.

Detective Constable Joshua Dwyer, who led the Metropolitan Police investigation, said Halpern had exploited the trust placed in him as a religious leader.

“This was a profound abuse of trust,” he said.

Dwyer praised the woman’s “courage, resilience and determination” throughout the investigation.

Police said the woman had initially been reluctant to report the assaults, but later gave officers a video-recorded interview in February 2023.

Detectives worked with charities and community organisations in Britain and Israel to support her during the investigation.

Halpern, who has long been associated with the Divrei Chaim synagogue in Golders Green, was arrested in March 2023 after the woman’s allegations were broadcast on Israeli television.

He was charged with two counts of sexual assault in March 2024 and pleaded not guilty to both.

The trial followed several delays, including one caused by the complainant’s illness and another involving the disclosure of evidence.