Tempers flare in Commons as Tugendhat accuses Labour MP of ‘siding with Hamas’

House of Commons Deputy Speaker Nusrat Ghani intervened to calm tempers on both government and Conservative benches after a heated exchange in which shadow foreign secretary Tom Tugendhat appeared to question whether a Labour MP “wants to side with Hamas.”

During the tense confrontation, Tugendhat directed his remarks at Melanie Ward MP, who was seated on the Labour front bench next to Middle East minister Stephen Doughty.

Tugendhat accused Hamas of misusing millions of pounds of aid intended for Gaza and of sheltering themselves in tunnels while leaving ordinary Palestinians exposed to the conflict.

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“I can see the lady shaking her head,” the former Security Minister said, looking towards Ward. “If she wants to side with Hamas, she’s welcome to. But if she wishes to stand with the Palestinian people, she should recognise what Hamas has done.”

Ward, a vocal campaigner for Palestinian rights, was visibly angered by the comments and pointed at Tugendhat as other Labour MPs shouted “shame.”

Deputy Speaker Ghani then called for order, urging MPs to keep their “tempers in check on both sides”

Later, Minister Doughty expressed his “disappointment” in his Conservative counterpart’s remarks, insisting that “nobody” on the Labour side supports Hamas, which he reminded the House is a proscribed organisation.

Doughty reiterated that Hamas “must play no part in the future government of Gaza, and indeed they must disarm.”

He called on Tugendhat to withdraw the comments he made to Ward, who had been seated next to him during Thursday’s debate.

Ward was previously a humanitarian aid worker, and was chief executive officer of the Medical Aid for Palestinians organisation overseeing major humanitarian relief operations in Gaza before being elected to Westminster.

The Conservative frontbencher had added of Hamas’ record in Gaza:”We’ve seen the murder of hundreds, the exile of more, perhaps even 1000s, who simply wanted to live in peace.

“The cruelty of life under the Iranian-funded and armed terror group is simply horrific.”

"Those who stand with the Palestinian people stand against Hamas," he added.

Earlier, Doughty had criticised Israel’s blockade of aid into flood-hit Gaza as “shameful,” announcing a £5 million boost to Unicef’s winter response. He said tents and timber—essential for shelter—were being prevented from entering the area amid “appalling” conditions. Heavy rain and strong winds, he told the Commons, have made an “intolerable humanitarian situation even worse for Palestinian civilians.”

According to the UN, Doughty stated, over 150,000 tents and 300,000 tarpaulins purchased by humanitarian partners and donors are waiting outside Gaza, but Israeli authorities have prevented their entry.

“This is shameful,” Doughty said, adding, “The problem is not whether the international community can provide help; it is whether that help can reach those who need it. And I have a very simple and direct message to the Israeli authorities: Let the aid in.”

He warned that this was only the first storm of winter and that Gaza urgently needs machinery for drainage and rubble removal—resources under Israel’s control. “As the occupying power, there are strict legal obligations that Israel must obey. We have repeatedly pressed them to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza in line with international law,” Doughty said.

Tugendhat, meanwhile, placed primary blame for Gaza’s deteriorating situation on Hamas, but acknowledged that Israel was not without fault.

Both he and Doughty condemned the killing of three British World Central Kitchen workers, calling for a full investigation.

Doughty noted he had seen firsthand how both Israel and Egypt had blocked aid from reaching Gaza.

Tugendhat also stated the Conservatives “condemn the blockages of aid getting into the territory.”

Earlier Doughty had stressed:”Let me also repeat that we recognise Israel’s legitimate security concerns and, of course, condemn Hamas’s 7 October terrorist attack, the worst antisemitic massacre since the Holocaust.

“I stood in resolute solidarity with Israelis and Jews at the memorial event, and exhibition organised with the Israeli Embassy just a few weeks ago.”

MPs from several parties criticised Tugendhat during the exchanges that followed.

Liberal Democrat MP Danny Chambers said he was “genuinely shocked that the shadow foreign secretary would use a horrific humanitarian crisis in an attempt to score cheap political points.”