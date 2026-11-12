Jewish doctor suspended after posts about NHS trust’s HR being ‘true Hamas supporters’

A Jewish junior doctor has had her medical licence suspended for two months after she said her NHS trust’s HR department was “true Hamas supporters” and “like Nazis”.

As reported by The Mail, Dr Parmis Lamei Javan went on a show called Golda’s Girls, which was recorded by the Zionist Cafe Youtube Channel in 2025, and claimed that the HR department of the NHS trust’s she had previously worked for was “probably hired by Qatar”, with a Medical Practitioner Tribunal Service describing her comments as “seriously offensive” and “gratuitously abusive”.

On the podcast episode, Dr Javan also claimed that she had been excluded from work for condemning Hamas. She said she had been born a Muslim in Iran but had since converted to Judaism, citing her father’s having hidden his own Jewish identity because in the Middle East “non-Muslims were treated as second-class citizens”.

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Dr Lamei Javan, who qualified as a doctor in 2023 and thereafter worked at Northwick Park hospital in North London until her departure in December 2024, is understood to have posted on social media in July 2024 after riots broke out following the killing of three girls in Southport, saying “Tonight the hospital I am working at will be targeted and looted by the riots in the UK.

‘I hope the staff and patients are kept safe.”

The next month she followed up by saying: “I am getting a lot of hateful comments for simply telling the truth that my hospital has been threatened by the Islamists”, claiming that “even the local Labour Party” had issued a statement about the hospital receiving threats, and continuing: “I pray the police will push them away but who knows what will happen.

“This is NOT a reflection of the British patriots. This is a judgement on those wanting to wage war on the West.”

Announcing the two month suspension, the chair of the hearing said: “As the tribunal had determined that Dr Lamei Javan’s comments made in the Golda’s Girls interview were seriously offensive, it determined that it would be perverse to consider the making of these comments not to amount to serious misconduct.

“It had determined that the nature of the language used to be gratuitously abusive.”

However, the tribunal ruled that the comments “were not discriminatory or motivated by racial or religious hostility” and that they had “not put any patients at risk”.

It did, however, rule that her fitness to practise was impaired, citing “dishonest conduct in a workplace setting”. Other elements of her conduct which were found to be proved included failing to report a sickness absence in line with trust policy, and when attending a subsequent meeting in which she was asked to follow Trust policy, told a doctor that she was ‘no longer interested in speaking with them, or words to that effect’, and then ‘left the room’.

According to the tribunal determination published by the MPTS, Dr Lamei Javan also “voluntarily absented herself” from part of the hearings, and had “needed to be satisfied that it was appropriate and fair for the hearing to proceed in her absence.”