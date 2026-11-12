© 2026 JewishNews, All Rights Reserved.
Concept, design & development by RGB Media logo
Powered by Salamandra
Lewisham Islamic Centre in south-east London, which has been issued an official warning by the Charity Commission over inflammatory sermons. (Credit: Google Maps)
Lewisham Islamic Centre in south-east London, which has been issued an official warning by the Charity Commission over inflammatory sermons. (Credit: Google Maps)

Charity Commission warns London mosque over ‘inflammatory’ anti-Zionist sermons

Lewisham Islamic Centre faces further action after watchdog finds failings over speeches about Israel and Zionists

Lewisham Islamic Centre in south-east London, which has been issued an official warning by the Charity Commission over inflammatory sermons. (Credit: Google Maps)
Charity Commission warns London mosque over ‘inflammatory’ anti-Zionist sermons
Lewisham Islamic Centre faces further action after watchdog finds failings over speeches about Israel and Zionists
By Annabel Sinclair November 12, 2026, 12:14 pm Edit
Prefer Jewish News on Google

A south London mosque whose imam previously lost a High Court case over claims he was an extremist preacher has been issued an official warning by the Charity Commission following complaints about inflammatory sermons.

Lewisham Islamic Centre was found to have been responsible for misconduct or mismanagement after the charity watchdog investigated speeches delivered at its premises, including remarks about Israel and Zionists.

The regulator announced on Wednesday that two sermons hosted by the mosque contained material that was “inflammatory, divisive and not in the charity’s best interests”.

According to Sky News, one sermon, delivered by Imam Shakeel Begg in October 2023, shortly after the Hamas attacks on Israel, referred to the “suffering at the hands of the oppressors and the Zionists”.

Begg also reportedly described celebrities, including Justin Bieber and Kylie Jenner, as “sick”, apparently over their public support for Israel.

More in UK News
Rabbi Aaron Halpern, also known as Chaim Halpern, outside Harrow Crown Court in Harrow, Middlesex.
28 minutes ago
Golders Green rabbi Aaron Halpern found GUILTY of sexual assault
By Annabel Sinclair
Conservative MP Rebecca Smith raises concerns about antisemitism at the BBC in the House of Commons. (Credit: Parliament TV)
1 hour ago
Lisa Nandy to meet Jewish BBC producer after antisemitism claims raised in Parliament
By Annabel Sinclair
Shadow foreign secretary Tom Tugendhat
2 hours ago
Tempers flare in Commons as Tugendhat accuses Labour MP of ‘siding with Hamas’
By Lee Harpin

In another sermon in August 2024, Imam Ashraf Dabous claimed that Zionists were behind those involved in the Southport riots.

Referring to the rioters, he said “their manipulators are Zionists, and they are supporters of the state of Israel,” while also referring to a “Zionist agenda”.

The Charity Commission did not specify which individual comments prompted its warning.

Begg has previously faced controversy over his preaching. In 2016, he lost a High Court libel case against the BBC after challenging its description of him as an extremist preacher.

The judge found that Begg had promoted and encouraged religious violence, including through earlier speeches in which he quoted a Saudi cleric calling for jihad against Jews in Palestine.

The judge described this as “encouraging offensive jihad against Jews to recover Palestine and return it to the Muslims”. Begg’s lawyers disputed that interpretation.

In 2017, Jewish News reported that Begg had attended an interfaith event at Catford and Bromley Synagogue, sparking criticism from Jewish community members who questioned why the synagogue had hosted him given his previous remarks.

Imam Shakeel Begg is first on the left at the back, pictured at Catford and Bromley with other faith leaders

The latest Charity Commission warning requires the mosque to improve how it manages speakers and events, including introducing and following a suitable policy to prevent further problems.

The regulator said the charity must ensure activities held at its premises serve its charitable purposes and do not put its reputation at unnecessary risk.

It warned that failing to address the problems could lead to further regulatory action.

Lewisham Islamic Centre has criticised the decision and is considering legal action.

In a statement, the mosque said it was “continuing to seek legal advice on the most appropriate course of action”.

It argued that the case raised wider concerns about whether Muslim organisations could criticise Israel and express support for Palestinians without facing punishment.

“Solidarity with the oppressed must not become grounds for charitable sanction,” the centre said.

It added: “Should legal action be pursued, we would urge others to come forward and join a united challenge to an overbearing commission in defence of religious freedom.”

The official warning will remain on the Charity Commission’s public register for one year.

read more:
Latest Jewish News
Click Here
More issues