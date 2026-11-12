Charity Commission warns London mosque over ‘inflammatory’ anti-Zionist sermons

Lewisham Islamic Centre faces further action after watchdog finds failings over speeches about Israel and Zionists

A south London mosque whose imam previously lost a High Court case over claims he was an extremist preacher has been issued an official warning by the Charity Commission following complaints about inflammatory sermons.

Lewisham Islamic Centre was found to have been responsible for misconduct or mismanagement after the charity watchdog investigated speeches delivered at its premises, including remarks about Israel and Zionists.

The regulator announced on Wednesday that two sermons hosted by the mosque contained material that was “inflammatory, divisive and not in the charity’s best interests”.

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According to Sky News, one sermon, delivered by Imam Shakeel Begg in October 2023, shortly after the Hamas attacks on Israel, referred to the “suffering at the hands of the oppressors and the Zionists”.

Begg also reportedly described celebrities, including Justin Bieber and Kylie Jenner, as “sick”, apparently over their public support for Israel.

In another sermon in August 2024, Imam Ashraf Dabous claimed that Zionists were behind those involved in the Southport riots.

Referring to the rioters, he said “their manipulators are Zionists, and they are supporters of the state of Israel,” while also referring to a “Zionist agenda”.

The Charity Commission did not specify which individual comments prompted its warning.

Begg has previously faced controversy over his preaching. In 2016, he lost a High Court libel case against the BBC after challenging its description of him as an extremist preacher.

The judge found that Begg had promoted and encouraged religious violence, including through earlier speeches in which he quoted a Saudi cleric calling for jihad against Jews in Palestine.

The judge described this as “encouraging offensive jihad against Jews to recover Palestine and return it to the Muslims”. Begg’s lawyers disputed that interpretation.

In 2017, Jewish News reported that Begg had attended an interfaith event at Catford and Bromley Synagogue, sparking criticism from Jewish community members who questioned why the synagogue had hosted him given his previous remarks.

The latest Charity Commission warning requires the mosque to improve how it manages speakers and events, including introducing and following a suitable policy to prevent further problems.

The regulator said the charity must ensure activities held at its premises serve its charitable purposes and do not put its reputation at unnecessary risk.

It warned that failing to address the problems could lead to further regulatory action.

Lewisham Islamic Centre has criticised the decision and is considering legal action.

In a statement, the mosque said it was “continuing to seek legal advice on the most appropriate course of action”.

It argued that the case raised wider concerns about whether Muslim organisations could criticise Israel and express support for Palestinians without facing punishment.

“Solidarity with the oppressed must not become grounds for charitable sanction,” the centre said.

It added: “Should legal action be pursued, we would urge others to come forward and join a united challenge to an overbearing commission in defence of religious freedom.”

The official warning will remain on the Charity Commission’s public register for one year.