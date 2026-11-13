Previously jailed Hitler supporter who praised antisemitism joins Restore Britain

A convicted neo-Nazi who broadcasts antisemitic conspiracy theories and ends his podcast with Nazi slogans has joined Rupert Lowe’s Restore Britain party.

James Allchurch, 54, who was jailed for spreading racial hatred through an online radio station, has been a member of the party since April, according to an investigation by the Daily Mail.

The self-declared Hitler supporter has since encouraged his listeners to back Restore Britain, claiming its policies came closer to his extremist beliefs than those of other political parties.

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Allchurch, from Pembrokeshire, was sentenced to two years in prison in May 2023 after being convicted of ten counts of distributing audio material intended to stir up racial hatred.

He ran Radio Aryan, an online station that broadcast racist and antisemitic material around the clock, including daily readings from Hitler’s Mein Kampf.

Following his release, Allchurch returned to broadcasting under the name Sven Longshanks on Radio Albion, the station’s successor.

In a three-part podcast series released in September, he urged supporters to vote for Restore Britain, describing it as “the only viable political party that actually promotes our issues”.

He also claimed the party’s political outlook amounted to an “implicit antisemitism”, suggesting its policies could challenge what he described as Jewish influence over politicians.

“This is why I say that I think Restore Britain is the best that we can ever get from a political party in modern Britain,” he told listeners.

The Daily Mail also uncovered further antisemitic remarks made by Allchurch in recent months.

In a July broadcast, he promoted a conspiracy theory alleging that Jewish people were encouraging mass migration into Europe as “revenge for the Holocaust”. He claimed Jewish bankers stood to benefit financially from the replacement of white populations.

His podcasts regularly ended with the Nazi greeting “sieg heil”.

Alluchuch was arrested in December 2019 after a Mail on Sunday investigation exposed the racist material being broadcast through Radio Aryan, which reportedly attracted around 4,000 listeners a day.

Sentencing him in 2023, Judge Huw Rees condemned the broadcasts, saying: “It’s beggars belief, or at least it should be, that someone would want to speak these words at all, let alone feel the need to publish them for the consumption of others.”

A spokesperson for Restore Britain confirmed Allchurch was a member but insisted he had no involvement in running the party.

“This individual has no role in the party, no influence, no position,” the spokesperson said.

The revelation follows previous controversies involving Restore Britain supporters.

In June, the Mail on Sunday reported that activists campaigning for the party had attended a white supremacist gathering in Portugal alongside neo-Nazis.

The party had also reinstated Dundee member James Munro after he was expelled over a Nazi salute and displaying a neo-fascist flag.